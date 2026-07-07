Toll Brothers Opens Two New Townhome Collections at The Crossing at Coal Mountain in Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of two new townhome collections at Toll Brothers at The Crossing at Coal Mountain in Cumming, Georgia. Home shoppers are invited to explore the new Cottonwood and Haven Collections of stylish townhomes in a vibrant mixed-use master-planned community with resort-style amenities. The two new collections are now open for sale at 4280 Waylon Drive in Cumming.

The Cottonwood Collection showcases thoughtfully designed three-story townhomes with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages priced from the upper $400,000s. The Haven Collection features elegant two-story townhomes designed for modern living. Priced from the low $500,000s, these homes offer 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages, with floor plans providing bright, open-concept living spaces. Both collections include opportunities for personalization to fit a range of lifestyles.





“Our new townhome collections at The Crossing at Coal Mountain offer home shoppers the luxury lifestyle for which Toll Brothers is known,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. “With resort-style amenities and a location close to top-rated schools, future shopping and dining, and everyday conveniences, The Crossing at Coal Mountain is poised to become one of the most desirable addresses in Forsyth County.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





The Crossing at Coal Mountain is centrally located near highly regarded Forsyth County Schools, including Coal Mountain Elementary and North Forsyth Middle and High Schools. Residents will also enjoy future on-site amenities, including a clubhouse, pool, pickleball courts, walking trails, and an event lawn. The community will also be walkable to future dining, retail, and entertainment. The community is just minutes from the new Exit 18 on GA-400, providing easy access to local shops, dining, and entertainment at the Cumming City Center, The Collection at Forsyth, and Vickery Village.

Two additional collections of single-family homes, the Heartland and Magnolia Collections, are also currently available at Toll Brothers at The Crossing at Coal Mountain, with home designs ranging up to 3,600+ square feet.





For more information about Toll Brothers at The Crossing at Coal Mountain, or to schedule an appointment, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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