Denny's Names Aaron Howard Chief Operating Officer

SPARTANBURG, S.C., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corp. today announced the appointment of Aaron Howard as Chief Operating Officer, bringing a proven restaurant operator into the business as the brand sharpens its focus on execution, guest experience, profitable traffic and stronger restaurant-level performance across the franchise system.

Howard joins Denny’s with decades of operating leadership across some of the restaurant industry’s most recognized brands, including CKE Restaurants, Cracker Barrel and RGS, parent company of O’Charley’s and 99 Restaurants. Across those systems, he has led field operations, built accountable teams, supported operators and improved the daily execution that drives guest satisfaction, repeat visits, stronger unit economics and sustainable performance.

“Aaron is an operator,” said Chris Bode, President and Chief Executive Officer of Denny’s. “He understands how performance is created in the field, inside restaurants and through teams that are clear, supported and accountable. His focus will be where performance is won or lost: in the restaurants, with operators and teams, and in the guest experience that brings people back. As we continue to strengthen value, relevance, profitable traffic and restaurant-level profitability, Aaron’s leadership will be critical to how we raise execution across the franchise system.”

Howard joins Denny’s at a pivotal moment as the company advances Project Grand Slam, its focused operating agenda built around the highest-impact opportunities in the business, including new food innovation, value, catering, third-party growth, facilities modernization, profitable traffic and restaurant execution. The work is designed to bring greater speed, discipline, and accountability to the areas that can create stronger performance for franchisees and the brand.

“Denny’s is one of the few brands in American dining with this kind of heritage, reach and emotional connection with guests,” said Howard. “What attracted me to this role is the opportunity to get close to the restaurants, work with operators and teams, and help improve the execution guests feel every day. Strong restaurants are built through consistency, discipline, and care. That is the work I am here to help drive.”

Howard joins Denny’s on July 7 and will oversee operations across the Denny’s franchise system.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C.-based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order.

Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 24, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,459 global restaurants, 1,397 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook , X , Instagram , TikTok , LinkedIn or YouTube .

Media Contact

Colton Grace

864-492-671

Cgrace@dennys.com