NanoPolix Releases 2026 Nano-Metal Car Cloth for Surface-Level Vehicle Scratch, Scuff and Stain Support

Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Results may vary based on scratch depth, vehicle finish, clear coat condition, surface preparation, application technique, and use conditions. See full terms through NanoPolix.

NanoPolix announces the U.S. availability of NanoPolix Scratch Remover, a reusable nano-metal polishing cloth developed for consumer automotive paint care. The product is designed for surface-level vehicle scuffs, stains, swirl marks, light scratches, oxidation marks, and clear coat imperfections on exterior painted surfaces.

NanoPolix Scratch Remover uses a cloth-based format built for at-home vehicle appearance maintenance. The product is intended to support minor cosmetic paint care without liquid compounds, polishing machines, or professional refinishing appointments for every surface-level blemish.

Consumer Paint Care as a Product Category

Consumer automotive paint-care products are used for routine exterior appearance maintenance between washes, detailing appointments, and professional repair visits. Surface-level marks can appear from parking-lot contact, branch or hedge contact, road residue, washing patterns, water spots, asphalt splatter, bird-dropping residue, and ordinary weather exposure.

Modern vehicle finishes commonly include a base color layer protected by a clear coat. NanoPolix Scratch Remover fits within the surface-level maintenance category, where the visible mark remains on or near the clear coat surface and the surrounding paint remains intact.

NanoPolix Cloth Design and Application

NanoPolix uses a reusable cloth infused with nano-metal polishing particles and polishing agents. The cloth is designed to be applied directly to a clean, dry painted surface using small circular motions. After application, the treated area can be wiped or buffed with a clean microfiber towel.

The cloth-based format is built for targeted spot treatment of minor exterior marks rather than full-panel refinishing. NanoPolix is designed for personal vehicle maintenance and does not require liquid compounds, polishing machines, vented equipment, or permanent installation. The cloth should be stored between uses in a way that keeps it free from dust, dirt, grit, or abrasive debris.

Surface-Level Scratch and Finish Considerations

NanoPolix is intended for cosmetic exterior paint marks that remain on or near the clear coat surface. Common use cases may include light door-handle scratches, faint scuffs near side panels, swirl marks from washing, mild oxidation, water spots, and residue-related blemishes on standard exterior painted surfaces.

Specialty finishes, matte finishes, vinyl wraps, cracked clear coat, freshly painted surfaces, peeling paint, exposed primer, bare metal, deep gouges, rust below the surface, and dented panels may require different care instructions or professional evaluation. A small, less visible test area can help confirm compatibility with a specific vehicle finish before broader use.

Use and Surface Considerations

NanoPolix is intended for adult consumers purchasing for personal vehicle use. The product should be used only on clean, dry exterior painted surfaces and in accordance with the instructions included with the product packaging. Applying any cloth over grit, sand, or road debris can create additional cosmetic marks, especially on darker or softer finishes.

NanoPolix is manufactured in China for consumer-product use. NanoPolix Scratch Remover is not designed for industrial, professional, or commercial repair use.

Shipping, Returns, and Support

NanoPolix orders are processed after checkout and shipped from fulfillment facilities. Delivery timing can vary by destination, customs processing, carrier operations, local delivery conditions, and other shipping factors. NanoPolix lists a 30-day return window for eligible orders and a two-year limited warranty covering manufacturing defects under normal use.

Return and warranty requests are handled through NanoPolix customer support before any item is shipped back. Return eligibility may depend on timing, product condition, packaging, return authorization, and the reason for the request. Warranty support may require order details, purchase confirmation, photographs of the affected item, and a description of the observed defect.

Contact Information

NanoPolix customer support can be reached by phone at +1 (662) 667-6532 or by email at support@get-nanopolix.com. NanoPolix is operated by UAB Riser Media, a limited liability company registered in Lithuania, with a registered office at Laisvės al. 82, LT-44250 Kaunas.

Summary

NanoPolix Scratch Remover is a reusable nano-metal polishing cloth designed for surface-level automotive paint care. The product is built for minor exterior paint-maintenance needs, including scuffs, stains, swirl marks, light scratches, oxidation marks, and clear coat imperfections where the surrounding painted surface remains intact.