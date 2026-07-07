Healing Through Music: $500,000 Investment from BMO to National Music Centre Expands Music Therapy Programs for Patients Across Canada

$500,000 multi-year investment from BMO, matched by The Jim Pattison Foundation, doubles funding to expand evidence-based music therapy programs across Canada

Expansion will increase access to music therapy in hospitals, mental health services, and community care settings, supporting patients from neonatal care to palliative care nationwide

National Music Centre’s Music Therapy Initiative aims to deliver measurable health benefits, including reduced anxiety, improved recovery, and enhanced patient wellbeing in underserved regions across multiple provinces



CALGARY, Alberta, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Music Centre (NMC) is thrilled to announce a transformative $500,000 multi-year commitment from BMO to expand NMC’s Music Therapy Initiative, bringing the healing power of music therapy to more patients, families, and communities across Canada.



The five-year investment will support the delivery and expansion of evidence-based music therapy programs in hospitals and community health settings. Through a partnership with The Jim Pattison Foundation, BMO’s contribution will be matched dollar-for-dollar, significantly amplifying the initiative’s reach and impact.



“We are deeply grateful to BMO for recognizing the transformative role music can play in health and wellness, and for helping us expand access to these critical services across the country,” said Andrew Mosker, National Music Centre’s President and CEO. “With BMO’s commitment, we are that much closer to our goal of having music therapy programs in every province and territory.”



“Music has a unique ability to comfort, connect, and heal,” said Sharon Haward-Laird, Group Head, Canadian Commercial Banking and North American Integrated Solutions. “As a founding partner of the National Music Centre, BMO is proud to build on our legacy of support to help expand access to the Centre’s music therapy programming, ensuring more patients and families across Canada can benefit from these powerful, evidence-based techniques.”



Since 2018, NMC has partnered with JB Music Therapy and the Calgary Health Foundation to deliver music therapy programs throughout Calgary’s five acute care hospitals, supporting patients in intensive care, stroke recovery, burns, mental health, palliative care, and other specialized units. The program was recognized with the Health Quality Council of Alberta’s 2025 Patient Experience Award for its excellence in patient-centred care. NMC has also offered on-site music therapy programs at Studio Bell to bring the power of music therapy out of a clinical setting and into the community.



Following its success in Alberta, NMC’s Music Therapy Initiative was officially launched in 2023, with the intention of expanding to new regions across Western Canada. To help build the initiative, The Jim Pattison Foundation generously pledged to match every dollar raised.



In Saskatchewan, collaborations with the Ranch Ehrlo Society in Regina support youth, families, and individuals accessing mental health services. At Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon, music therapy provides support to infants requiring intensive medical care and their parents in the NICU.



collaborations with the Ranch Ehrlo Society in Regina support youth, families, and individuals accessing mental health services. At Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon, music therapy provides support to infants requiring intensive medical care and their parents in the NICU. In Manitoba, music therapy is being offered through a partnership with Riverview Health Centre in Winnipeg that focuses on patients in palliative and long-term care, helping improve quality of life, emotional wellbeing, and social connection. This program is offered alongside a new clinical internship program in collaboration with the University of Manitoba.



music therapy is being offered through a partnership with Riverview Health Centre in Winnipeg that focuses on patients in palliative and long-term care, helping improve quality of life, emotional wellbeing, and social connection. This program is offered alongside a new clinical internship program in collaboration with the University of Manitoba. In British Columbia, a pilot program is underway at Victoria General Hospital to support individuals living with complex neurological conditions, including stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis.



Through BMO’s support, NMC’s Music Therapy Initiative will continue to expand access to professional music therapy services, reaching regions where services are not currently available, and making the initiative a truly national program.



“These programs demonstrate the broad impact of music therapy across the healthcare continuum, from neonatal care and neurorehabilitation to mental health and end-of-life care,” said Jennifer Buchanan, Founder of JB Music Therapy. “Every day, we see how music can reduce anxiety, support recovery, strengthen communication, foster connection, and bring comfort during some of life’s most challenging moments. This investment will help ensure that more patients and families can access these evidence-based services when they need them most.”



Over the next five years, the initiative is expected to reach thousands of Canadians, including children, adults, seniors, Indigenous communities, people living with disabilities, and individuals facing mental health challenges, helping improve people’s lives through the power of music.

Individuals and organizations interested in supporting this initiative can get involved by donating at studiobell.ca/nmc-music-therapy-initiative.



About National Music Centre | Centre National de Musique

National Music Centre (NMC) is a registered charity dedicated to amplifying the love, sharing, and understanding of music in Canada. More than a museum, NMC focuses on five key areas: Exhibitions and Collections, Artist and Professional Development, Performance and Recording, Education and Learning, and Music and Wellness. From its headquarters at Studio Bell in the heart of Calgary’s East Village neighbourhood and satellite location in Montreal, NMC celebrates Canada’s rich musical legacy, honouring legendary artists, nurturing new voices, and bringing people together through music. NMC also houses a vast collection of rare instruments, artifacts and memorabilia, world-class recording studios, and four of Canada’s music halls of fame, including the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Quebec’s Adisq Hall of Fame. National Music Centre marks its 10th anniversary as Canada’s home for music in 2026, with a year-long lineup of exhibits, events, and programs planned. Visit studiobell.ca/10 to explore the full list of anniversary activities happening now through summer 2027. To check out the NMC experience online, visit amplify.nmc.ca.



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Media contact:

Julijana Capone, Senior Manager, PR and Marketing

National Music Centre

julijana.capone@nmc.ca | @nmc_canada

Kate Simandl, BMO

kate.simandl@bmo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0464afa-615f-4b32-8db6-f1694aa55f04