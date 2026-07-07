Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI), Grail, Inc. (GRAL), and PicS N.V.  (PICS) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Badger Meter, Inc. (“Badger Meter”) (NYSE: BMI) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between April 18, 2024 and April 16, 2026 regarding Badger Meter’s practice of pulling-forward customer orders, demand, and near-term order trends. If you purchased Badger Meter shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/badger-meter/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 3, 2026.

Grail, Inc. (GRAL)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Grail, Inc. (“Grail”) (NASDAQ: GRAL) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between May 13, 2025 and February 19, 2026 regarding Grail’s NHS-Galleri trial. If you purchased Grail shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/grail/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 4, 2026.

PicS N.V. (PICS)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against PicS N.V. (“PicS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PICS) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts in the Offering Documents issued in connection with PicS’ IPO regarding its credit evaluation procedures. If you purchased PicS shares pursuant to or in connection with the January 2026 IPO and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/pics/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 4, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com