Comprehensive Wealth Management celebrates 25th years of delivering high-touch, holistic financial planning services in Seattle and nationwide

LYNNWOOD, Wash., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Wealth Management (CWM), a family-owned financial services firm offering holistic investment management and financial planning, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Since its founding in 2001, CWM has helped clients navigate the dot-com bust, the aftermath of 9/11, the global financial crisis and post-crisis recovery from 2007-2013, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent sharp market selloff in 2020, and the accompanying inflation surges, recession fears, recovery, and political uncertainty in the years that have followed.

“Reflecting on our first quarter century, a wonderful story of resilience, adaptation, and evolution emerges,” said CWM President Shilo Lockett. “Our purpose has always been to help our clients achieve their dreams and their ideals of living richly. We do that by analyzing and providing information that enable our clients to make mindful and sustainable choices based on data and personal goals—not market uncertainty. It’s been both humbling and gratifying to watch our clients thrive throughout their time with our firm.”

CWM leadership includes Lockett, her husband Brian J. Lockett, CFP®, vice president and lead advisor, and brother Morgan Arford, chief investment officer, making it truly a family firm with a culture that prioritizes the goals and wellbeing of clients as well as employees. That focus has enabled CWM to serve families across multiple generations and to cultivate long tenures among team members, averaging 14 years.

“Our family firm was founded with the philosophy that when you take care of your people, they’ll take care of your clients,” Lockett said. “Across our team, we pride ourselves on developing deep relationships with clients and forging a network of trusted advisors who also help to support our clients—together, we’re stronger and able to navigate life’s challenges and celebrate shared achievements.”

CWM is looking ahead to several initiatives in 2026 and beyond, including:

A Client Advisory Board, kicked off in May, where clients from different backgrounds and years with the firm gather to share their perspectives.

Expanded subject-specific webinars and videos to help provide real-time content to clients on financial and related topics. From college planning to generational wealth transfer and cybersecurity, CWM has built a library of tools that clients and family members of all generations can use to spark conversations and make strong decisions.

Expanded service offerings to incorporate additional investment tools and opportunities for the evolving needs and interests of clients.



The CWM team has extensive experience helping clients and their family members and heirs navigate complex financial and administrative processes during one of life’s most difficult times. CWM’s individualized estate planning strategies, in coordination with legal experts, help ensure that legacies can continue for generations.

CWM advisors and planners all hold advanced credentials, in line with the firm’s goal of providing high technical expertise alongside high-touch client service. As an example, Lead Advisor Brian J. Lockett, CFP®, also holds the designation of Accredited Estate Planner®—a graduate-level specialization in estate planning that recognizes a high level of dedication and service. Administered by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils, it’s awarded only to estate planning professionals who meet stringent requirements in the areas of education, experience, knowledge, professional reputation and character.

To learn more about CWM's approach to holistic financial planning, call (425) 778-6160, send a message, or click here to schedule a conversation.

Media contact

Annie Alley

annie@firmani.com

(206) 466-2713

About Comprehensive Wealth Management

Comprehensive Wealth Management, LLC (CWM) is an SEC registered Investment Advisor and Pacific Northwest wealth management firm that partners with clients to articulate and help achieve their financial goals as prudently as possible. Our high-touch, client-focused investment planning and implementation make us the first call for executives, business owners, and other thoughtful investors to help strengthen their financial health holistically and intentionally, managing risk while pursuing long-term gains.



Keep in mind that investing involves risk. The value of your investment will fluctuate over time, and you may gain or lose money. Diversification and asset allocation do not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This communication is informational only and is not a solicitation for investment advice.