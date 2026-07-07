LAUREL LAKE PLACID INVITES TRAVELERS TO “LIVE. LAKE. LAUREL.” WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS NEW SUMMER CAMPAIGN

LAKE PLACID, NY, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, Laurel Lake Placid is inviting travelers to experience the Adirondacks through a new lens with the launch of its inaugural seasonal campaign, Live. Lake. Laurel. Inspired by the region’s breathtaking landscapes and endless outdoor recreation, the campaign celebrates the simple moments that define a summer well lived, from sunrise paddles on Mirror Lake to afternoons spent hiking mountain trails and evenings unwinding in the heart of Lake Placid.

Located across from Mirror Lake and just a short walk from Lake Placid’s vibrant Main Street, Laurel Lake Placid offers guests effortless access to many of the region’s most celebrated outdoor experiences. Within minutes, visitors can explore waterfalls at High Falls Gorge, hike everything from the scenic Heaven Hill Trails to Cascade Mountain, or spend the day kayaking, paddleboarding, canoeing, or swimming on Mirror Lake.

“Lake Placid offers something new to discover every season, but summer is especially magical,” said Fara Clayton, General Manager of Laurel Lake Placid. “With our Live. Lake. Laurel. campaign, we’re inviting guests to experience everything that makes this destination unforgettable, from days spent on the water and trails to evenings relaxing in the heart of the Adirondacks. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning guests for a summer well lived.”

The 90-room independent hotel combines Scandinavian and Japanese-inspired design with the warmth of an Adirondack retreat. Guests can choose accommodations with mountain or lake views and enjoy amenities including an on-site bar, complimentary continental breakfast, pet-friendly accommodations, and thoughtfully designed gathering spaces that encourage relaxation after a day outdoors.

To celebrate the launch of Live. Lake. Laurel., guests can save up to 20% when booking between July 7 and July 21, 2026, for stays through December 31, 2026. The offer invites travelers from New York and the surrounding Northeast drive markets to discover one of the region’s premier four-season destinations.

For more information or to book a stay, visit www.LaurelLakePlacid.com or call (518) 523-2587.

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About Laurel Lake Placid

Laurel Lake Placid is a reimagined mountain retreat inspired by the natural beauty and timeless spirit of the Adirondacks. Formerly Bluebird Lake Placid, the independent hotel features 90 thoughtfully designed guestrooms and suites inspired by Scandinavian and Japanese design principles, blending clean lines, natural materials, and lodge-style warmth. Located across from Mirror Lake and moments from downtown Lake Placid, the hotel offers mountain and lake view accommodations, an on-site bar, complimentary continental breakfast, and pet-friendly accommodations, creating an inviting base for year-round adventure. Learn more at LaurelLakePlacid.com .

About HHM Hotels

HHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates over 235 full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada. HHM Hotels is in virtually every major hospitality market from coast to coast, and is a leading manager of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG hotels, while also operating over 50 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels. HHM Hotels’ highly experienced and stable operating team is known for being nimble, accountable, and entrepreneurial in how they drive market-leading results for owners including publicly traded companies, private equity firms, and family office investors. Additional information can be found at hhmhotels.com .

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