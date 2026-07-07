Memocept Supplement Facts Analysis: Latest Consumer Safety Report Issued Regarding Ingredients' Effectiveness & Side Effects Risk

Ogden, UT, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Memocept is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications.

Memocept, a daily dietary supplement formulated to support memory and cognitive function, is now available through the official Memocept website. Each container holds 30 capsules, with a suggested use of one capsule daily. The capsule itself is a vegetable-based (hypromellose) shell rather than an animal-derived gelatin shell, and Memocept is manufactured in a GMP-certified facility in the United States.

Memocept's formula combines Vitamin B1 (as Thiamine HCl, 6 mg), Vitamin B6 (from Pyridoxine HCl, 8.5 mg), and Vitamin B12 (as Methylcobalamin, 24 mcg) with a 151 mg proprietary blend built around Bacopa monnieri extract standardized to 20% bacosides A&B, Rhodiola rosea root, Huperzia serrata extract standardized to 1% Huperzine-A, the amino acid tyrosine, and natural caffeine from green coffee bean extract. Other ingredients used to form the capsule are rice flour, magnesium stearate, and silicon dioxide. Memocept is designed to support memory and cognitive function through this combination of B-vitamins, an amino acid, and standardized botanical extracts.

Bacopa monnieri, one of the botanicals in Memocept's blend, is also covered within the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health's public resources on Ayurvedic medicine as a traditional herb associated with memory support. Memory and focus supplements of this kind sit within the broader nootropic and cognitive-health supplement category, which typically combines vitamins, amino acids, and botanical extracts in a single daily serving.

Memocept is intended for adults only and is not recommended for anyone under 18, or for individuals who are pregnant or nursing. Because the formula contains natural caffeine, individuals sensitive to stimulants should account for this before use, and dosing later in the day may affect sleep. Anyone currently taking medication, including medications for blood pressure, anxiety, or blood clotting, or anyone managing a medical condition, should review the supplement facts panel with a physician before starting use. The product should be stored in a cool, dry place below 30°C (86°F) and kept out of reach of children.

Memocept is currently offered in 2, 3, and 6-bottle packages, each backed by a 60-day satisfaction guarantee measured from the date of delivery. Full supplement facts, pricing, and return terms are available directly through the official Memocept website.

Contact Information

Email: contact@customercs.com

contact@customercs.com Phone: +1 (507) 448-8190

+1 (507) 448-8190 Returns Address: Memocept Returns, PO Box 12730, Ogden, UT 84404

Results may vary. See full terms and conditions through the official Memocept website.

California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65): California residents should review the Memocept product label and the Memocept official website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. California consumers with questions can contact Memocept directly at contact@customercs.com.

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