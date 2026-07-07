Landmark Markets Launches ‘Travel & Trade’ Global Campaign

New York City, NY, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Markets has launched its ‘Travel & Trade’ campaign, a global brand initiative aimed at highlighting the needs of retail traders seeking seamless access to financial markets from anywhere.
The campaign focuses on the lifestyle of today’s traders, who often operate across different locations and devices while staying connected to market opportunities. It positions Landmark Markets as a global multi-asset broker that supports a flexible approach to trading.
Landmark Markets recognizes trading as an integral part of its clients’ lives. The ‘Travel & Trade’ campaign reflects its focus on providing reliable access and tools that meet traders wherever they are.
Connecting with Traders’ Needs The initiative underscores the importance of usability, cross-device compatibility, and straightforward access in a single trading environment. It highlights how traders can engage with markets without being limited by location or device.
The campaign draws on the insight that retail traders value flexibility and efficiency. It presents Landmark Markets offerings as practical enablers, including multi-asset access, user-friendly tools, and a streamlined onboarding process.
Focus on Global Reach With a rollout across multiple channels, the ‘Travel & Trade’ campaign aims to reinforce Landmark Markets position as a broker that supports traders in a dynamic global environment. It emphasizes MetaTrader 5 platform features such as one-click trading, advanced charting, mobile and desktop access, and market information resources.
About Landmark Markets
Landmark Markets is a multi-asset online trading broker providing retail traders with access to global financial markets. The company focuses on platform technology, cross-device functionality, and customer support.
Media Contact:
Company: Landmark Markets
Contact Person: Media Relations Team
Email: info@landmarkmarkets.com
Location: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Phone: +44 800 0885 134
Website: www.landmarkmarkets.com
Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments carries risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Please consider your financial situation and seek independent advice if needed. Landmark Markets LLC is a Limited Liability Company duly incorporated under the laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and registered with the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Financial Services Authority. Landmark Capital Markets Ltd is an International Limited Liability Company duly incorporated under the laws of Saint Lucia and registered with the Saint Lucia International Financial Centre Authority. Services may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. For full Terms & Conditions, visit landmarkmarkets.com.