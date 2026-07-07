Landmark Markets Launches ‘Travel & Trade’ Global Campaign





New York City, NY, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Markets has launched its ‘ Travel & Trade ’ campaign, a global brand initiative aimed at highlighting the needs of retail traders seeking seamless access to financial markets from anywhere.

The campaign focuses on the lifestyle of today’s traders, who often operate across different locations and devices while staying connected to market opportunities. It positions Landmark Markets as a global multi-asset broker that supports a flexible approach to trading.

Landmark Markets recognizes trading as an integral part of its clients’ lives. The ‘Travel & Trade’ campaign reflects its focus on providing reliable access and tools that meet traders wherever they are.

Connecting with Traders’ Needs The initiative underscores the importance of usability, cross-device compatibility, and straightforward access in a single trading environment. It highlights how traders can engage with markets without being limited by location or device.

The campaign draws on the insight that retail traders value flexibility and efficiency. It presents Landmark Markets offerings as practical enablers, including multi-asset access, user-friendly tools, and a streamlined onboarding process.

Focus on Global Reach With a rollout across multiple channels, the ‘Travel & Trade’ campaign aims to reinforce Landmark Markets position as a broker that supports traders in a dynamic global environment. It emphasizes MetaTrader 5 platform features such as one-click trading, advanced charting, mobile and desktop access, and market information resources.

About Landmark Markets

Landmark Markets is a multi-asset online trading broker providing retail traders with access to global financial markets. The company focuses on platform technology, cross-device functionality, and customer support.

Media Contact:

Company: Landmark Markets

Contact Person: Media Relations Team

Email: info@landmarkmarkets.com

Location: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Phone: +44 800 0885 134

Website: www.landmarkmarkets.com