Attorney Billy Cooper of Billy Cooper Law: Near-Miss at Midtown Construction Site Must Be Fully Investigated

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Cooper , Managing Partner of Billy Cooper Law , issued the following statement today after structural columns buckled and multiple floors partially collapsed inside a Midtown Manhattan building undergoing conversion from commercial office space to residential housing.

"Everyone should be grateful that, based on the information available today, no workers or members of the public were seriously injured. Construction workers recognized that something was wrong, emergency responders acted quickly, and that likely prevented what could have been a far more tragic outcome.

But the fact that no one was hurt should not end the conversation. It should begin it.

When structural columns buckle and several floors begin to fail inside an active construction project, investigators have to determine not simply what happened, but why it happened. Was the building adequately supported during demolition and renovation? Were temporary structural protections properly designed and installed? Were warning signs identified early enough? Were concerns raised, and if so, how were they addressed?

Those questions matter because New York is experiencing an unprecedented wave of office-to-residential conversion projects. Many involve older high-rise buildings undergoing extensive structural modifications while construction crews work inside. These are complicated engineering projects that require careful planning, constant monitoring, and strict adherence to safety protocols.

Fortunately, today's incident appears to have ended without catastrophic injuries. That should not create a false sense of security. Near-miss events often provide some of the most important opportunities to identify hazards before lives are lost.

As investigators from the Fire Department, the Department of Buildings, engineers, and other agencies examine this incident, preserving evidence will be critical. Construction records, engineering calculations, inspection reports, photographs, electronic communications, subcontractor documentation, and site conditions can all become important pieces of understanding exactly what occurred.

For workers, contractors, nearby businesses, and property owners affected by the evacuation, today's disruption may be only the beginning. Depending on what investigators discover, there could be significant questions involving construction practices, project management, regulatory compliance, and responsibility for the conditions that developed inside the building.

The public deserves a complete and transparent investigation. Construction is inherently dangerous, but structural failures of this magnitude should never be accepted as simply part of the job. Every incident like this provides an opportunity to improve safety before the next project, and potentially the next life, is at risk."

About Billy Cooper Law

Billy Cooper Law is the continuation of a more than 60-year family tradition of advocating for injured New Yorkers. Founded on the legacy of Marvin A. Cooper, P.C., a trusted name families have relied on for 60 years after life-altering injuries, the firm represents clients in serious personal and catastrophic injury matters, including motor vehicle and Uber/Lyft accidents, construction accidents, and complex liability cases. Based in White Plains, Billy Cooper Law carries that history forward across Westchester County and the greater New York region with a modern, client-focused approach rooted in experience, accountability, and results.