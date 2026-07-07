Dearborn® Universal Pop Down® Sink Drain Named Top-Five Finalist in Global Design Awards

CLEVELAND, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dearborn®, part of the Oatey family of companies, is proud to announce that its Universal Pop Down® Sink Drain has been named a top-five finalist in the Kitchen & Bath, Fixtures & Fittings category of the 2026 Architizer A+Product Awards.

The A+Product Awards showcase the building products, materials, lighting, furniture and technologies that help architects design with greater precision, purpose and creativity. Selected by an esteemed panel of industry leaders, finalists represent standout products shaping the future of design and construction.

The recognition underscores the Universal Pop Down Sink Drain’s unique combination of universal compatibility, easy installation, reliable performance and elevated design.

The drain brings flexibility, durability and style together in one streamlined solution. Its universal design works with both overflow and non-overflow bathroom sinks, simplifying product selection across a wide range of applications. A patented, one-piece body helps reduce potential leak paths, while the flush-to-basin profile creates a clean, seamless look and helps prevent small items from slipping down the drain. Push-to-open and lift-to-clean functionality make everyday use and maintenance simple, while tool-free installation helps save time on the job.

The drain is available in tarnish-resistant Chrome, Brushed Nickel and Matte Black finishes to complement today’s bathroom styles.

To learn more about the Dearborn Universal Pop Down Sink Drain, visit Oatey’s website, and find a plumbing retailer or distributor near you.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit www.oatey.com , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn or Instagram .

CONTACT:

Madelyn Young

John O’Reilly

Greenhouse Digital + PR

madelyn @greenhousedigitalpr.com

john@greenhousedigitalpr.com

708.428.6385

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5ba10d3-bc1e-4223-ac03-3ac4d64bf31a