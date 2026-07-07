Your Work Buddy Launches to Turn Tech Expertise Into Income Twice: Freelance Work and Digital Products





HOUSTON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your Work Buddy, a new talent marketplace built for the tech industry, today announced its official launch, aiming to close the gap between skilled freelance professionals and the businesses searching for them — while giving those professionals a new way to earn beyond billable hours through a built-in digital products marketplace.

For years, freelancing in tech has meant the same trade-off: professionals with real skills spend as much time chasing work as doing it. They compete in crowded bidding wars, wait weeks for a response, and hand over a cut of their earnings to platforms that add little value beyond a listing page. On the other side, companies wade through unqualified applicants, slow communication, and marketplaces that were never built with speed or trust in mind.

Your Work Buddy was created to remove that friction from both directions.

The platform connects vetted tech professionals spanning design, development, engineering, marketing, writing, and more directly with businesses ready to hire, without the noise of open bidding or the wait times that define traditional freelance marketplaces. Instead of dashboards and drawn-out proposal cycles, the experience is built around direct conversation: browse, connect, and start working, much like messaging someone you already know.

For freelancers, Your Work Buddy delivers three things often missing elsewhere: control over pay, protection of earnings, and faster access to real opportunities. Talent sets their own rates with no undercutting, and payments are secured through a built-in wallet system that holds funds until work is delivered, eliminating the usual back-and-forth over invoices and late payments.

Beyond contract work, Your Work Buddy includes a digital products marketplace where professionals can package their expertise into templates, toolkits, guides, and courses and sell them directly on the platform. Instead of earning only when they're actively on a project, experts can build products once and generate recurring income from them, turning years of hands-on experience into assets that work for them around the clock. For businesses, the marketplace offers a faster, lower-cost way to access proven frameworks and resources without engaging a contractor for every need.

For companies, the value is speed and confidence. Rather than sorting through open applications, businesses are matched with professionals whose skills and experience actually fit the project and can chat directly with candidates before making a decision. Every project and payment is tracked on the platform, giving both sides a clear record.

"Traditional platforms have made hiring too complicated. Businesses struggle to find reliable talent, and skilled professionals waste time chasing opportunities that go nowhere," said Lyn Siawe, Founder and CEO of Your Work Buddy. "We built something simpler, a place where finding the right person, or the right project, feels as easy as texting a friend, and where experts don't just get hired, they build ownership by selling the knowledge they've spent years earning."

Onboarding takes only minutes. Freelancers create a profile highlighting their skills and availability, while businesses post the work they need done. The platform's matching system connects the right people, conversations move quickly, and once work is completed, payment is released securely through the built-in wallet.

Your Work Buddy currently supports hiring across a wide range of Tech categories, including Design, Coding, Sales and Product, Architecture, Tech and IT, Writing, Engineering, Admin and Support, and Marketing, with more being added as the platform grows. Since its early rollout, the company reports more than 3,000 users and testimonials from founders, product designers, engineers, and marketing leads citing faster hiring cycles and more reliable outcomes on both sides of the table.

As remote work and freelance hiring continue to grow across the tech industry, Your Work Buddy is positioning itself as the platform built specifically for that shift one where professionals are recognized for their work and businesses can hire with confidence, without the delays and guesswork that have defined the space for too long.

About Your Work Buddy

Your Work Buddy connects ambitious companies with vetted, skilled tech professionals — and gives those professionals a marketplace to sell digital products like templates, toolkits, and courses built from their expertise. Built on the belief that work doesn't have to be complicated, the platform removes the bidding wars, delayed payments, and wasted time that have long defined freelance hiring. Whether a business is looking for the right talent or a professional is looking for the right opportunity, Your Work Buddy makes that connection fast, secure, and human.

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Your Work Buddy

Website: www.yourworkbuddy.com

Email: info@yourworkbuddy.com

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