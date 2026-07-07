Old Dominion University Secures State Funding for Construction of Next-Generation Engineering and Arts Building to Fuel Virginia's Creative Tech Economy

NORFOLK, VA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Commonwealth of Virginia’s recently approved biennial budget, passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Abigail D. Spanberger, provides full funding for Old Dominion University to build a world-class Engineering and Arts Building. Representing the largest capital investment in the history of Old Dominion University, this significant project carries profound symbolic weight. Slated for completion in late 2030, this state-of-the-art facility will serve as the University’s centennial building, marking 100 years since the institution's founding in 1930.

“We extend our deepest appreciation and lasting gratitude to Governor Spanberger and members of the General Assembly for their foresight and support in making a landmark investment in Old Dominion University’s academic enterprise and continuing to transform our infrastructure environment to be cutting-edge and responsive to both current and future needs,” said President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. “The Engineering and Arts Building underscores our collective commitment to bolstering Virginia’s workforce by expanding opportunities for teaching, research and service, while also serving as an educational powerhouse and innovation hub in the nation.”

President Hemphill added, “The approximately $250 million Engineering and Arts Building will boldly stand as an enduring testament to a century of progress and a true gateway to our future. Building upon the University’s rich history of academic excellence and world-class research, this contemporary infrastructure enhancement to our main campus empowers us to cultivate high-demand STEM and creative talent in an interdisciplinary environment. It will spark groundbreaking work across both the Batten College of Engineering and Technology and the College of Arts and Letters, as well as the broader institution. By expanding our campus footprint, we are ensuring that Old Dominion University enters its second century well positioned to lead scientific discovery, maximize our economic impact and create upward mobility for citizens across the Commonwealth.”

A Nexus for Interdisciplinary Breakthroughs

With more than 140,000 square feet, the three-story building is designed to house premier research environments, featuring advanced maker spaces and robotics labs, alongside collaborative design studios and exhibition areas for the University’s creative disciplines. The project brings vital, specialized laboratory space online for maritime engineering, cybersecurity and digital media by providing essential infrastructure to both sustain and elevate the University’s meaningful impact and leading role as we approach our 2030 centennial.

Board of Visitors Rector P. Murry Pitts said, “As the largest capital investment in the University’s history, we will be able to provide the sophisticated, dual-purpose spaces required to match our accelerating research trajectory, while anchoring interdisciplinary collaboration for decades to come. This state support will draw premier talent and venture capital to Virginia, inspire commercial breakthroughs and reinforce the University’s mission to graduate the skilled professionals required to power a thriving Commonwealth.”

Serving as a Centerpiece for Regional Activity and Future Growth

The Engineering and Arts Building will be strategically integrated into the campus core with seamless connection to existing academic, research and campus life facilities, while remaining highly accessible to community neighbors and regional partners. As a primary engine for economic growth, the University’s engineering and arts programs annually graduate thousands of professionals to sustain and drive Virginia's maritime, defense, technology and cultural sectors. With Old Dominion University serving as Hampton Roads’ flagship institution, the Engineering and Arts Building represents a unique regional hub explicitly designed to bridge the gap between rigorous technical engineering and creative human expression, thereby standing as a physical testament to 100 years of institutional evolution and lasting impact.

Partnering on Design and Construction

To bring this innovative, dual-purpose facility to life, Old Dominion University is partnering with VMDO Architects, as well as Ballinger and Diamond Schmitt, for building design. “Our integrated design team was deeply energized and inspired by the way this project was conceived: a rare opportunity to imagine a building where the Batten College of Engineering and Technology and the College of Arts and Letters no longer stand apart, but intersect, influence and elevate one another,” said VMDO Architects Principal Joe Atkins.

He added, “The design builds on this idea of convergence and will act as a campus gateway and active beacon. It will promote innovation, put creativity on display and be a catalyst for interdisciplinary collaboration as a dynamic research platform and student hub. We look forward to it becoming a remarkable and memorable place for convening both the campus and the community.”

W.M. Jordan Company is providing construction management and has proven to be a strong partner for the University with regard to past projects, as well as regional leadership in advancing communities and the Commonwealth.

Cultivating Tomorrow's Creative Visionaries and Tech Leaders

The Engineering and Arts Building will feature tech-integrated classrooms, experiential design hubs, digital fabrication labs and public galleries, mirroring the evolving demands of modern technical and creative industries. While providing an elevated experience for the campus, community and Commonwealth, the Engineering and Arts Building will primarily serve the Batten College of Engineering and Technology and the College of Arts and Letters.

Dean Jeffrey W. Fergus, Ph.D., said, “The Batten College of Engineering and Technology is excited about the opportunities the new Engineering and Arts Building will provide to accommodate our growing research enterprise and expand capabilities, especially in the areas of maritime systems, coastal resilience and national defense. The building will also provide spaces to support synergistic collaborations among faculty, staff and students from the arts and engineering to develop creative solutions to challenging problems.”

Dean Laura Delbrugge, Ph.D., said, “The Engineering and Arts Building will bring transformative change to our students. Those studying music, theater, dance, art and film will collaborate and present their work in a setting that is both beautiful and technologically advanced. By creating a space where connections between arts and engineering can thrive, we will seed innovation and excellence. The building will also serve as a valuable community asset. In its performing arts venues, collaborative spaces and labs, the public will witness scientific and cultural advances made by Monarchs.”

Dean Delbrugge added, “Many thanks to the team who helped us reach this milestone. Also, I want to express my appreciation to President Hemphill. His support made all the difference in this trailblazing project.”

Continuing an Era of Unprecedented Transformation

The Engineering and Arts Building marks the latest milestone in a sweeping renaissance at Old Dominion University. The Commonwealth’s full funding of the Engineering and Arts Building comes on the heels of the University's landmark 2025 groundbreakings, which were fueled by a new era of campus transformation across academics, the arts and athletics, as well as operations and research. Over the past year, the University has seen remarkable progress across these major initiatives.

Biological Sciences Building Construction

Construction has pushed forward aggressively on this $184 million, five-story facility located in the heart of the science quad. Over the last 12 months, crews completed initial site preparation, demolition phases and main structural concrete placement. Mechanical, electrical and plumbing trades have begun utility rough-ins, and internal framing has begun on all floors. The first phase of Monarch Walk removal and replacement will begin Fall 2026 with scheduled completion of this phase in late Spring 2027. The Biological Sciences Building is slated for completion in early 2028.

Barry Art Museum Expansion

Following its scheduled temporary closure, construction on the museum's new $25 million three-story wing has made significant headway. The structure is taking shape to house the Waitzer Wing, which will double the museum's gallery space and introduce innovative multimedia video galleries, community spaces and educational labs aimed at anchoring Hampton Roads' cultural landscape.

Ellmer Family Baseball Complex at Bud Metheny Ballpark Renovation

This $24 million athletic modernization project is nearing its final stages. Throughout the past year, old bleacher systems were completely transformed into a state-of-the-art stadium footprint featuring 2,032 individual chairback seats, luxury suites, new training facilities and the field-level Barry Kornblau Club, positioning the Monarchs to host future NCAA Regional events on campus.

With continued support from Governor Spanberger and members of the General Assembly and full funding for the Engineering and Arts Building, Old Dominion University is boldly and proudly entering the next evolution of true transformation and holistic growth. These investments ensure the University simultaneously expands its academic offerings, scales research capabilities and elevates its student- and community-focused programs and spaces.

About the Engineering and Arts Building: With full funding from the Commonwealth of Virginia, this state-of-the-art, multi-story facility will span 141,458 gross square feet and is being meticulously engineered to serve as a regional hub for creativity, academic synergy and institutional growth. Slated for completion in late 2030, the facility is designed to foster unprecedented collaboration between the Batten College of Engineering and Technology and the College of Arts and Letters. The Engineering and Arts Building’s primary programmatic allocation is divided into distinct, highly specialized zones. The Converging Space zone accelerates cross-disciplinary synergy by housing R1 engineering research laboratories, heavy-duty high-bay facilities, a cutting-edge motion-capture lab, flexible wet/dry laboratories and dedicated student fabrication, design and exhibition spaces. The Convening Space zone is anchored by an impressive 800-seat performance hall designed to accommodate large ensemble performances, while the Public Space and Building Support zones provide open, collaborative environments for community engagement alongside robust infrastructure to support the facility's complex operational needs. Breaking ground in the Fall of 2027, the site logistics will optimize both utility and campus integration, featuring landscaped outdoor gathering spaces on the west side to enhance student life, a streamlined drop-off loop to the east and dual loading docks on the north and south sides to seamlessly accommodate heavy equipment and production demands.

About Old Dominion University: Old Dominion University, located in Norfolk, is Virginia's forward-focused public doctoral research university with more than 23,500 students. A top R1 research institution offering rigorous academics, Old Dominion University is recognized nationally for academic excellence, social mobility and access. Military-friendly and home to an energetic residential community and robust initiatives that currently contribute $3.8 billion annually to Virginia's economy, Old Dominion University is a leader in the Commonwealth. Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University, founded July 1, 2024, represents the most comprehensive health sciences center in the Commonwealth of Virginia. At the forefront of digital innovation, Old Dominion University partnered with Google in October 2025 to launch MonarchSphere powered by Google Cloud, a first-of-its-kind AI incubator for higher education.

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