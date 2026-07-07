[Latest] Global Microfluidic Devices Market Size/Share Worth USD 182.98 Billion by 2035 at a 22.36% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Microfluidic Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Device Type (Chips, Sensors), By Material (Glass, Silicon, Polymer), By Application (Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research, Diagnosis & Treatment), By End-user (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, Healthcare Facilities), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global microfluidic devices market was valued at approximately USD 24.32 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 29.76 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 182.98 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 22.36% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Microfluidic Devices Market Revenue and Trends

The microfluidic devices market is poised to grow on a staggering note between 2026 and 2035 owing to rising adoption in drug discovery, diagnostics, and life sciences research. The key dynamics include increasing use of lab-on-a-chip technologies, greater focus on point-of-care diagnostics, and more applications in biotechnology research and precision medicine.

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What are the factors that have a significant contribution to the growth of the microfluidic devices market?

One factor driving the growth of the microfluidic devices market is the increasing demand for precise, rapid, and cost-efficient diagnostic solutions. Microfluidic technologies facilitate accurate handling of small sample volumes, thereby rendering them suitable for point-of-care testing, earlier detection of disease, and real-time monitoring of infectious and chronic diseases. Increased incidences of conditions like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases have promulgated the requirement of quicker turnaround times, thereby driving lab-on-a-chip and biosensor-based platforms’ adoption. Furthermore, continual advancements in genomics, biotechnology, and proteomics are driving usage of microfluidics in cell analysis, drug discovery, and molecular diagnostics, wherein automation and high-throughput screening improve research efficiency.

The other factor driving the growth of the microfluidic devices market is robust momentum in technological innovations. Advancements in the materials like glass and polymers, apart from enhancements in microfabrication techniques, are rendering the devices more scalable, reliable, and cost-effective. Integration with data analytics and AI is facilitating more automated and smarter microfluidic platforms, which does expand their application scope across environmental testing, healthcare, and food safety. Governments are also supporting research funding and collaborations between industry players and academic institutions.

(A free sample of the Microfluidic Devices report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Segment Insights

By Device Type

Chips are holding the largest market share due to higher potential in applications like biomedical, life science, immunoassays, drug delivery, molecular testing & diagnostics, and the like. They are also known for their cost-effectiveness, improved sensitivity, quicker reaction time, and simple integration in the devices. Sensors are expected to gain popularity owing to micro-sensing devices’ ability to sense smaller volumes of analytes.

By Material

Out of silicon, glass, and polymer, glass holds the largest market share. This dominance is attributed to its good physical, electrical, and chemical properties, which are needed for the precise flow of microfluids and the detection of diseases. Glass is also known for providing a higher level of sensitivity and precision. On the other hand, paper, thermoplastic, polymer, and the other materials like cotton and bamboo, and likewise, are expected to come up as the quickest growing segment with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth stems from rising demand for cost-effective microfluidic devices or chips in the industry.

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By Application

The pharmaceuticals and life sciences segment dominates the microfluidic devices market by application due to increased frequency of research activities regarding usage of chips and sensors for discovering drugs, carrying out immunoassays, microarrays, conducting cell analysis, and high-throughput screening, and increased demand for devices for faster diagnosis of diseases. The diagnosis and treatment segment is also likely to contribute visibly to the growth of the market in the form of increased applications in detecting infectious diseases.

By End-user

Among research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, healthcare facilities, and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to generate the highest revenue in the future due to increased production and use of sensors, chips, and other microfluidic devices that provide technologically advanced and reliable solutions to consumers. Diagnostic centers and research institutes are also expected to gain traction along similar lines.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the microfluidic devices market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the microfluidic devices market forward?

What are the microfluidic devices industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the microfluidic devices market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report on microfluidic devices and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America dominated the microfluidic devices market in 2025. This growth resulted from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' speedy adoption of advanced technologies. Furthermore, there is a rising demand for R&D activities in diagnostics, which has increased industry-academia collaborations and accelerated the adoption and commercialization of microfluidic innovations in life science and healthcare. In April 2025, Mepsgen launched a microfluidics platform that allows precise and rapid cell-based assays for toxicology, drug discovery, and personalized medicine.

The Asia Pacific microfluidics devices market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the availability of affordable labor and advanced research. For instance, INST Mohali has developed droplet microfluidics to produce PVDF microspheres with improved piezoelectric properties for wearable sensors. Government initiatives such as Made in China 2025 support China’s market. Coming to Japan, JAIST, in March 2025, did develop a nanoparticle-based platform using the magnetically guided nanohorns pointing toward targeted cancer therapy.

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Browse the full Research Report “Microfluidic Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Device Type (Chips, Sensors), By Material (Glass, Silicon, Polymer), By Application (Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research, Diagnosis & Treatment), By End-user (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, Healthcare Facilities), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/microfluidic-devices-market

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 29.76 Billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 182.98 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 24.32 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 22.36% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Device Type, Material, Application, End-user and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In November 2024, Parallel Fluids secured a seed round worth USD 7 million for accelerating development of its microfluidic production platform for numerous life sciences applications. It aimed to solve the engineering challenges in drug discovery, diagnostics, and precision medicine by delivering the manufacturing-ready devices.

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List of the prominent players in the microfluidic devices market:

uFluidix

Fluidigm

Perkin Elmer

Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. (Dolomite Microfluidic)

Micronit

BioFluidix GmbH

Fluigent

ALine Inc.

Philips

Others

The microfluidic devices market is segmented as follows:

By Device Type

Chips

Sensors

By Material

Glass

Silicon

Polymer

By Application

Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research

Diagnosis & Treatment

By End-user

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Healthcare Facilities

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Microfluidic Devices Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/microfluidic-devices-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Microfluidic Devices Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the Following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Microfluidic Devices Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Microfluidic Devices Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Microfluidic Devices Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Microfluidic Devices Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of Microfluidic Devices Market by considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Microfluidic Devices Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a microfluidic devices market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the microfluidic devices industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Microfluidic Devices Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be the Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Microfluidic Devices Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Microfluidic Devices Market Report

The Microfluidic Devices Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, including economic and non-economic factors.

Microfluidic Devices The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Microfluidic Devices Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Microfluidic Devices Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global microfluidic devices market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide microfluidic devices market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the microfluidic devices market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the microfluidic devices market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Microfluidic Devices market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the microfluidic devices industry.

Managers in the Microfluidic Devices sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide microfluidic devices market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in microfluidic devices' products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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