Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel Recognized with AAA Four Diamond Designation Less Than One Year After Hotel Opening

SNOQUALMIE, Wash., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just a couple months before celebrating the first anniversary of its new hotel, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel announces that it has earned the prestigious AAA Four Diamond designation, recognizing the property for delivering an elevated guest experience, upscale amenities, exceptional hospitality and a steadfast commitment to approachable luxury in the Pacific Northwest.

AAA awards the Four Diamond designation to hotels and restaurants that deliver refined travel experience with elevated hospitality, service, and attention to detail. Only a select group of properties across North America earn this distinction each year.

Guests receive thoughtful service throughout the property, with carefully designed spaces, upscale dining, and welcoming hospitality that make every stay comfortable and refined.

“It’s an incredible honor to have AAA recognize the hard work and commitment our team members exemplify every day,” said Stanford Le, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel’s CEO. “We take immense pride in welcoming guests to this beautiful property.”

Located just 30 minutes east of Downtown Seattle, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel offers 210 luxury guest rooms and suites with sweeping Cascade Mountain views. Guests can enjoy relaxation at MoonRise Spa, award-winning dining at Vista Prime Steaks & Seafood and 12 Moons, open-air event viewing at Hawks Peak Sports Bar & Grill, and Washington’s only remaining casino buffet, Falls Buffet.

The newly renovated Event Center features a state-of-the-art 2,000-seat entertainment and convention venue, along with multiple meeting spaces that provide a seamless entertainment experience. Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel features gaming offerings such as Washington’s first sportsbook, an expanded non-smoking gaming floor, and a range of electronic table games.

The property includes meaningful design elements inspired by the Snoqualmie Tribe’s culture and heritage, creating an experience that combines luxury with a strong sense of belonging. The property blends subtle elements inspired by Snoqualmie Tribal culture, including a modern slant roof design that reflects the longhouses of the Tribe’s ancestors, along with carefully curated artwork displayed throughout the property.

Since opening the hotel tower in 2025, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel has welcomed guests from across the nation with a guest experience defined by refined accommodations, thoughtful service, and approachable luxury rooted in Snoqualmie Tribal culture and hospitality.

About Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel: Located just 30 minutes from Downtown Seattle, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel is a premier entertainment destination surrounded by sweeping Snoqualmie Valley views. The property features 210 luxury hotel rooms and suites, MoonRise Spa, Washington’s first sportsbook, more than 2,000 slot machines, 58 table games, six distinct dining experiences, a cigar lounge, Hawks Peak Sports Bar & Grill, and a 2,000-seat entertainment and convention venue. Blending elevated hospitality, dynamic gaming, national entertainment, and approachable luxury, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel offers a complete Pacific Northwest getaway. For more information, visit snocasino.com

Contact:

Amanda Beltran

PR & Advertising Strategist

abeltran@snocasino.com

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