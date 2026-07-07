Loblaw May Food Inflation Report

TORONTO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest edition of its Food Inflation Report, Loblaw is pleased to provide context around what’s impacting food prices – now and into the future. This report follows Statistics Canada’s release of data for the month of May.

According to StatsCan, overall inflation was +3.2% in May, with Food Purchased from Stores at +4.3%. Weather, harvest conditions, freight and global supply disruptions continue to play a role in the price of goods. But energy volatility, trade uncertainty and geopolitical conflict are making costs harder for the entire food supply chain to predict.

The Loblaw Food Inflation Report includes context surrounding this reality, and more.

For more information, contact pr@loblaw.ca.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bf7bc014-578b-419e-a09a-d149728a250d