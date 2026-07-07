Vor Bio Appoints David Zaccardelli to Board of Directors

BOSTON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of David Zaccardelli, Pharm.D., to its Board of Directors. With more than 20 years of biopharmaceutical leadership experience, Dr. Zaccardelli has successfully built and led companies through late-stage development, regulatory approval, and commercial launch.

“We are excited to welcome David to the Board of Directors at an important stage in the company’s evolution,” said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vor Bio. “David is a proven biotech operator with a distinguished track record of leading companies through periods of significant growth, from late-stage development to commercial execution. His experience building organizations, launching medicines, and creating shareholder value will be invaluable as we advance telitacicept through global Phase 3 development and build a leading immunology company.”

Dr. Zaccardelli served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and on the board of directors of Verona Pharma from February 2020 until its acquisition by Merck for $10 billion in October 2025. During his tenure, Verona advanced from a clinical-stage company to a commercial-stage organization, successfully completing two Phase 3 trials, receiving FDA approval, and launching Ohtuvayre® for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Under his leadership, Verona raised more than $1 billion to support development and commercialization and became one of the top-performing biotechnology companies on Nasdaq in 2024 based on its five-year increase in market value. Dr. Zaccardelli was recognized as Executive of the Year at the 2023 Scrip Awards. Currently, he serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for SAB BIO and Founder and Managing Member of Bull City Select Investments, LLC.

Prior to Verona, Dr. Zaccardelli served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Dova Pharmaceuticals, a rare disease company acquired by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in 2019 for up to $915 million. He previously served as Acting Chief Executive Officer of Cempra through its merger with Melinta Therapeutics and held several senior leadership roles at United Therapeutics Corporation, including Chief Operating Officer, Chief Manufacturing Officer and Executive Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development and Operations. Earlier in his career, Dr. Zaccardelli founded and led a contract research start-up and held clinical research roles at Burroughs Wellcome, Glaxo Wellcome and Bausch & Lomb Pharmaceutical. He received a Pharm.D. from the University of Michigan and completed a fellowship in clinical research and drug development at the University of North Carolina.

“Vor is at an exciting inflection point,” said Dr. Zaccardelli. “Telitacicept has the potential to become an important therapy across multiple autoimmune diseases, and Vor has the team, capital and urgency to execute. I look forward to working with Jean-Paul, the Board, and the management team as the company advances telitacicept and enters its next phase of growth.”

In connection with Dr. Zaccardelli’s appointment, Andrew Levin, M.D., Ph.D., an Advisor at RA Capital Management, has stepped down from Vor Bio’s Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to thank Andrew for his leadership, counsel and commitment to Vor,” said Dr. Kress. “Andrew has been an instrumental partner during a pivotal period of transformation for the company and we are grateful for his many contributions.”

About Telitacicept

Telitacicept is a novel recombinant fusion protein designed to treat autoimmune diseases through dual inhibition of BLyS (BAFF) and APRIL - two cytokines essential to B cell and plasma cell survival. This dual-target mechanism reduces autoreactive B cells and autoantibody production, key drivers of autoimmune pathology.

Telitacicept is approved in China for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), IgA nephropathy (IgAN), and Sjögren’s disease (SjD).

Vor Bio is advancing telitacicept in global Phase 3 trials in gMG and SjD to support potential regulatory approvals in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and potential commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com. Vor Bio routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “continue,” “could,” “design,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “update,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include Vor Bio’s statements regarding telitacicept’s potential to become an important therapy across multiple autoimmune diseases; Vor Bio’s development and commercialization plans for telitacicept; Vor Bio’s board of directors' transition; and other statements that are not historical fact.

Vor Bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including that the data for our product candidates may not be sufficient for obtaining regulatory approval to commercialize products; we may not be able to execute our business plans, including meeting our planned clinical and regulatory milestones and timelines, and possible limitations of financial and other resources. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption “Risk Factors” included in Vor Bio’s most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports it has filed or may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Vor Bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.