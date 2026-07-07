Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. Announces Dates and Times for 2026 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc . (NYSE: HHH) (“the Company” or “Howard Hughes”) announced today that the Company will release 2026 second quarter earnings on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, after the market closes and will hold its second quarter conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The Company's earnings release will be posted to the Investors section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

Please visit the Howard Hughes website to listen to the earnings call via a live webcast. Listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session may do so via telephone by pre-registering on HHH’s earnings call registration webpage. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. An on-demand replay of the earnings call will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conclusion of the live call for a period of one year.

About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) is a diversified holding company focused on growing long-term shareholder value. Its principal subsidiaries are Vantage Group Holdings, a leading specialty insurance, reinsurance, and partnership capital platform, and Howard Hughes Communities™, one of the nation’s leading real estate platforms. HHH brings together long-duration capital, high-quality operating businesses, and disciplined capital allocation to build long-term value. For additional information, visit howardhughes.com .

Investor Relations:

investorrelations@howardhughes.com

281-929-7700