OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

RED BANK, N.J., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank, today announced that it will issue its earnings release for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Thursday, July 30, 2026, after the market close. Management will then conduct a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Friday, July 31, 2026, to discuss highlights of the Company's quarterly operating performance.

The direct dial number for the call is 833-461-5787, toll free, using the meeting ID 387420595. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available which can be accessed through the following URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/387420595.

The conference call will also be available (listen-only) via the Internet by accessing the Company's Web address: https://ir.oceanfirst.com/. Web users should go to the site at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $23 billion regional bank serving business and retail customers throughout New Jersey, New York, Long Island, and the major metropolitan areas from Massachusetts through Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, please visit us at www.oceanfirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "will," "should," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses, the effects of a potential future federal government shutdown, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, our ability to enter into new markets and capitalize on growth opportunities, the adequacy of and changes in the economic assumptions and methodology for computing the allowance for credit losses, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks and fraud and accounting principles and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Alfred Goon

SVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations

investorrelations@oceanfirst.com

Company Contact:

Patrick S. Barrett

Chief Financial Officer

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

1.888.623.2633 ext. 27507

Email: pbarrett@oceanfirst.com

