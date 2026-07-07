EARNED Signs Elite High School Baseball Star, Boston College Commit Ford McCarthy

BOSTON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EARNED is proud to announce the signing of Ford McCarthy, one of the nation’s premier high school baseball players, a Top 20 outfielder in the Class of 2026, and a Boston College commit, as the newest member of Team EARNED.

A standout at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, McCarthy has established himself as one of the country’s top outfield prospects through his athleticism, power, speed, and relentless work ethic. His commitment to Boston College and national ranking among the top outfielders in the country reflect years of dedication, discipline, and consistent performance.

“When we started EARNED, we wanted players who love the game and work hard every day,” said the youth founders of EARNED. “Ford is one of those players, and we’re really excited to have him joining Team EARNED.”





As an EARNED ambassador, McCarthy will appear in original video content, social media campaigns, and brand initiatives that celebrate the mindset behind the game—showing up every day, embracing the grind, and earning every opportunity.

“I’m really excited to be part of Team EARNED,” said McCarthy. “I love what the brand stands for because it’s how I try to play the game every day. If you want to get better, you have to work for it, and that’s what EARNED is all about.”

Founded by two youth baseball players, EARNED has quickly become one of baseball’s fastest-growing culture brands. In less than a year, the company has assembled a roster that includes Major League players, top professional prospects, collegiate athletes, and many of the nation’s highest-ranked high school players.

McCarthy joins Team EARNED as the brand continues to build a community around one simple belief: Nothing is given. Everything is earned.



To learn more, visit www.EARNEDBaseball.com or follow @EARNEDBaseball on social media.



About EARNED

EARNED is a baseball culture brand built on one belief: Nothing is given. Everything is earned. Founded by two youth baseball player brothers, EARNED celebrates the work ethic, perseverance, and discipline that define the game. Through premium apparel, athlete storytelling, and partnerships with players from youth baseball to Major League Baseball, EARNED inspires athletes to embrace the mindset that success is earned every day.

Media Contact:

Support@EarnedBaseball.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b182e5c-97fe-479f-b8a6-f58bd78498a7