APA Corporation Releases 2026 Sustainability Progress Report

HOUSTON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today released its 2026 Sustainability Progress Report and accompanying disclosures, highlighting progress across its sustainability priorities during 2025. The report outlines APA’s approach to sustainability management and provides updates on emissions performance, water stewardship, employee engagement and community investment.

“Our sustainability report reflects the dedication of our employees and our continued commitment to responsible operations,” said APA CEO John J. Christmann IV. “Throughout 2025, we continued to advance our sustainability priorities while supporting the communities where we operate and delivering the energy the world needs.”

To learn more about APA’s sustainability management approach and 2025 highlights, visit https://apacorp.com/sustainability.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.

Contacts

Investor: (281) 302-2286 | ir@apachecorp.com

Media: (713) 296-7276 | media@apachecorp.com

Website: www.apacorp.com

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