L’Oréal enters a 50-year exclusive worldwide beauty licence with Kering for the Gucci brand

Clichy, France – July 7th, 2026 – Following today’s announcement by Kering of the early redemption of the Gucci Beauty licence with Coty, and pursuant to the terms of the alliance forged on 19th October 2025 between Kering and L’Oréal, L’Oréal announces entering into a fifty-year exclusive license agreement for the creation, development, and distribution of fragrances and beauty products for the Gucci brand. The new license shall come to effect as of July 1st, 2027, subject to regulatory approvals, at which point L’Oréal will assume responsibility for the development and management of Gucci Beauty activities worldwide.

Until that date, Kering and L’Oréal will work together, within a specific framework, to ensure a smooth and seamless transition, with the objective of maintaining business continuity and supporting the continued success of the brand.

“I am truly excited by the opportunity to welcome Gucci Beauty within the L’Oreal roster of brands with one year anticipation,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L'Oréal. “It is the start of a 50-year journey, a significant additional growth engine for L’Oreal and new milestone in our partnership with KERING.”

“Welcoming Gucci Beauty into L’Oréal Luxe is an honor and a perfect strategic fit. Gucci is a cultural powerhouse that has rewritten the rules of modern luxury with its mix of rich heritage and its highly singular, fashion-forward vision,”said Cyril Chapuy, President, L’Oréal Luxe. “The arrival of this iconic brand adds a unique, highly complementary creative energy to our portfolio. By fusing Gucci’s radical edge with our world-class engine, we are set to build a new multi-billion-euro house."



About L’Oréal

For over 115 years, L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 40 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L’Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With more than 95,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (ecommerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2025 the Group generated sales amounting to 44.05 billion euros. With 22 research centers across 7 regional hubs around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and more than 8,000 Digital, Tech and Data talents, L’Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

In 2025, L’Oréal has been named the most innovative company in Europe by Fortune magazine, out of 300 companies, in a ranking spanning 21 countries and 16 industries in Europe.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

“This press release does not constitute an offer of sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our website www.loreal-finance.com.

This press release may contain forecast information. While the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of publication of this press release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to a discrepancy between the actual figures and those indicated or suggested in these statements.”

CONTACTS L’ORÉAL

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Angélique FRUCHTENREICH

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Angelique.fruchtenreich@loreal.com



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Eva QUIROGA

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Eva.quiroga@loreal.com

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Brune DIRICQ

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Brune.diricq@loreal.com

Christine BURKE

+33 (0)6 75 54 38 15

Christine.burke@loreal.com



For further information, please contact your bank, stockbroker of financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR000012031) and consult your usual newspapers or magazines or the Internet site for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com, the L’Oréal Finance app or call the toll-free number from France: 0 800 66 66 66.

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