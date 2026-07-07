Minuteman Press Franchise Owners Kerri & Mark Brandon Achieve President’s Club Through Strong Leadership, Marketing & Service in Abbotsford, BC

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minuteman Press franchise in Abbotsford, British Columbia, in 2013, they saw potential in a business that needed a leadership change. Through smart investments in marketing, community-building, and an unwavering commitment to customer service, Kerri and Mark have transformed a once-underperforming location into a thriving operation. Their journey to the President’s Club for Minuteman Press in Abbotsford is a testament to the power of hard work, adaptability, and investing in both people and growth opportunities.





Congrats on joining the President’s Club! What does this mean to you?

“It means so much to us to have achieved this milestone. When we first bought the business in 2013, it was a location that had been underperforming for some time, and the thought of reaching this milestone seemed very daunting if not impossible. We’ve worked really hard over the years to grow a business by focusing on great customer service and offering quality products. We truly feel that joining the President’s Club is the reward for all our hard work and perseverance.”

What are the top keys to your sales growth and success?

“The Minuteman Press Internet Marketing Program is what we believe to be the largest contributor to our growth.

Diversifying our offerings has been a gamechanger. When we took over the business, the shop offered digital and offset print only. We have since added large format printing, signage, apparel, and promotional products.

Adding equipment to expand our in-house capabilities and have more control over quality and timelines.”





How do you market your business?

“The Minuteman Press Internet Marketing Program

Direct marketing and current customer follow-ups

Community sponsorships”





What are your high-demand products/services and key growth areas?

“Large format products and signage have been a key growth area. The addition of a lift truck has helped us expand in the signage and installation area as far as the type of signage we are able to offer. We have also helped other Minuteman Press locations with their installs. Promotional products have been a growing part of our business as well and we are lucky to have so many resources available to us, thanks to Mike Jutt and Brendan Reilly.”

What was your background before Minuteman Press?

“Neither of us had a print background when we bought our franchise in May of 2013. Mark had been an operations manager for a car rental company for 20-plus years, and I had an extensive background in customer service and administration. We had always wanted to own our own business and when we attended a franchise show in 2012, we were approached by Western Canada RVP Neil MacLeod. Neil welcomed us to the Minuteman Press booth and said, ‘Even if you decide not to buy a franchise from us, maybe we can win your future printing business.’ After looking into many different business opportunities, the treatment we received from Neil and the Minuteman Press Team made us feel like we would be joining a supportive and reliable franchise, and it turns out we were right!”

What has the training and support from Minuteman Press been like for you over the years?

“We can’t say enough positive things about the support that we have received from Minuteman Press over the years. From the training staff when we first started out and our local support from Neil MacLeod and Ray Leung to everyone at MPIHQ that we have encountered over the years, we have always felt heard and supported. We also appreciate the effort that is put into securing quality vendors and their commitment to upgrading equipment and technology. The development of email and direct marketing materials and the addition of the Deal of the Month offerings make marketing a quick and easy task for us, solely because of all the upfront work MPIHQ has put in.”

How would you best describe your community?

“Abbotsford is a very tight-knit, loyal, and hardworking community built on the resilient farming industry. As such, our customers value relationships and personalized service. They have come to appreciate our quality products and quick turnaround times and of course, our free delivery. We are all fiercely committed to supporting local businesses, which in turn has really made this community thrive despite facing challenges such as the pandemic and two devastating atmospheric rivers. We try to support as many local teams and programs as we can in the way of discounted pricing and donations in appreciation of the support that our community has shown us.”

What are the rewards of owning your business?

Kerri: “On the personal side, my biggest reward is being able to experience a client’s gratitude when helping them complete a project from start to finish, especially when they have been told ‘no’ somewhere else. Also, being a naturally creative person and having gained some graphic design experience over the years, I love being able to bring someone’s vision to life, digitally creating something even better than what they had imagined.”

Mark: “I really feel a sense of accomplishment taking what was an underperforming location when we took it over and turning it into a strong, thriving, President’s Club-level business. Professionally, both of us pride ourselves on the level of customer service that we and our team members provide and on the thriving business we have built. We strive to do whatever we can to ensure our customers have a great experience when dealing with us, and on the occasion that they don’t, we are sure to do everything within our power to make it right. We are rewarded every time we receive 5-star Google Reviews and are very proud of our 4.8 rating.”

What advice do you have for others?

“Market. Market. Market! Even when trying to control your expenses, don’t skimp out on marketing. Traditionally, marketing is the first thing to go when the need arises to cut back on spending. However, marketing keeps you top of mind over your competitors and you never know where your next big client might come from. For this reason, we can’t express enough how vital investing in the Internet Marketing Program is.

Lumpy mail has been great resource for bringing in new business if you put the time and effort into it. While it does have a cost to it, it is well worth the return on investment. Also, take advantage of the Deal of the Month program. The team at MPIHQ has put so much time and thought into this program for it to be a quick and easy resource for us. Don’t focus solely on the deal being offered. For us, it’s more about bringing in that new customer or perhaps offering a new product to an existing customer.”

Is there anything else you’d like to share?

“We are truly grateful to be business owners and to have our hard work rewarded in so many ways. We couldn’t do this alone and are blessed to have a loyal and hardworking team, wonderful clients, and an amazing community behind us. We are thankful to be part of the Minuteman Press family and for the constant support of the home office team, our local support team, and other Minuteman Press owners whose willingness to share information and strategies has been an invaluable asset.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Abbotsford, British Columbia, visit https://minuteman.com/ca/locations/bc/abbotsford/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.ca

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddf2c9f2-e98c-4f98-8139-a9c4d78115b4