Rocket Lab Delivers Mission Success for Space Force: Completes Historic Launch and On-Orbit Satellite Tracking Mission in Record Time

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced mission success for its role in the U.S. Space Force’s (USSF) VICTUS HAZE mission.

This historic mission required Rocket Lab to design, build, and test a Pioneer spacecraft for the USSF, launch it on Electron within 24 hours’ notice, commission the spacecraft within 72 hours, and then conduct complex rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) on orbit within 84 hours to pursue, monitor, approach, and photograph another target satellite in a demonstration of a rapid threat-response scenario.

Rocket Lab successfully completed all mission phases faster than the deadlines set by the Space Force, setting records and delivering new standards in responsive space.

Responsive Launch : On June 19 th , Rocket Lab launched the VICTUS HAZE mission just 16 hours and 42 minutes after receiving the Notice To Launch from the Space Force - the fastest response time ever for a Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) mission.





: On June 19 , Rocket Lab launched the VICTUS HAZE mission just 16 hours and 42 minutes after receiving the Notice To Launch from the Space Force - the fastest response time ever for a Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) mission. Spacecraft Commissioning : Completed within 38 hours – more than 30 hours ahead of the Space Force’s 72-hour deadline – Rocket Lab’s spacecraft operation team methodically activated and verified all of Pioneer’s systems including power, communications, and attitude control, ensuring the satellite was fully operational and ready to begin its tactical space domain awareness mission.





: Completed within 38 hours – more than 30 hours ahead of the Space Force’s 72-hour deadline – Rocket Lab’s spacecraft operation team methodically activated and verified all of Pioneer’s systems including power, communications, and attitude control, ensuring the satellite was fully operational and ready to begin its tactical space domain awareness mission. RPO Operations: Completed in less than 59 hours – 25 hours ahead of the Space Force’s 84-hour deadline. Rocket Lab’s Pioneer spacecraft performed a series of complex orbital maneuvers to pursue, monitor, approach, and photograph a target satellite on orbit. Throughout operations, Rocket Lab maintained continuous tracking of the target spacecraft, demonstrating precision navigation and control capabilities essential for space domain awareness operations.





While traditional missions have relied on separate contractors for rockets, satellites, and operations in space, Rocket Lab is delivering all three for VICTUS HAZE – the first time a single prime contractor has provided an entire all-in-one mission for the TacRS program.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says: “Rocket Lab has set the new standard in responsive space with VICTUS HAZE. Delivering a fully integrated and complete mission capability when the clock is ticking is a proud moment for the Rocket Lab team in a long history of delivering mission success for the United States and its allies. Now that the primary mission is complete, we look forward to continuing to push Pioneer on orbit under new and complex Space Force task orders to deliver new capabilities.”

Deployed by the USSF’s Space Systems Command (SSC), led by the Space Safari Program Office, in partnership with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), VICTUS HAZE is a Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) mission generating the vital data, technology, and real-world operational experience needed to make that rapid response a repeatable reality.

With the threshold RPO demonstration now successfully completed, Rocket Lab will continue to operate the Pioneer spacecraft on orbit for several more months to prove out additional advanced RPO tactics, techniques, and procedures tasked by Space Safari.

Rocket Lab’s continued successful delivery of responsive space missions and increasingly complex RPO mission objectives for the USSF reinforces the Company’s reputation as a trusted partner capable of executing the most challenging and time-critical missions for national security.

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company providing launch services, spacecraft, payloads, and satellite components to commercial, government, and national security customers. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is the world's most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security, and exploration missions. Rocket Lab is publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com

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