SunPower Reports Inducement Grants for New CFO

OREM, Utah, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower Inc. (“SunPower,” the “Company,” or Nasdaq: “SPWR”), a solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced that on June 30, 2026 it made an inducement grant to Tom Kowalczuk in connection with his appointment as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer on June 30, 2026 (the “Commencement Date”). The inducement grant consists of time-based restricted stock units (“RSUs”) for a total of 1.0 million shares of SunPower common stock, with 20% of the RSUs vesting one year after grant and the remainder vesting ratably on an annual basis over the course of the following four years, subject to the Mr. Kowalczuk’s continuous service through each vesting date.

These RSU inducement award was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company to be granted on the Commencement Date without shareholder approval as “employment inducement awards” under the Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Rule 5635(c), which requires public announcement of such inducement awards.

About SunPower

SunPower Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWR) is a leading residential solar services provider in North America. The Company’s digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit www.sunpower.com.

Company Contact:

Sioban Hickie

VP Investor Relations

IR@sunpower.com

(801) 515-8727