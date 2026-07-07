Memphis Business Owners: Get Ready to Scale

Boston, MA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is now accepting applications for the 2026 Memphis hybrid cohort of Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC), a technical assistance program through which growth-stage business owners in under-resourced communities strengthen their companies and scale. Over five months, participants benefit from executive education, one-on-one coaching, and direct capital connections to sharpen their strategy, build financial discipline, and pursue their growth priorities. The program is offered at no cost to participants, thanks to the generosity of ICIC’s sponsors. It opens with an in-person kickoff at Epicenter Memphis on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. The Memphis cohort is supported by FedEx, a multiyear partner whose ongoing investment trained 430+ businesses since 2017.

Built to Fit Real Business Demands

Built to meet business owners where they are, ICCC’s five-month hybrid format—live sessions, self-paced learning, one-on-one coaching, and peer connection—gives entrepreneurs the space to work on their business while they’re still running it. Owners set their own priorities, from strengthening operations to preparing to access capital, and apply what they learn in real time. Seats are limited and awarded on a rolling basis; once the cohort is full, applications close, so interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply early.

This year, expanded eligibility makes the Memphis cohort accessible to more growth-minded small business owners across the region. Participants will also have the opportunity to compete for capital grants during the first ever in-person capstone pitch competition, with awards of $2,500, $1,500, and $1,000 for first, second, and third place.

“Memphis is full of entrepreneurs who are ready to grow and ready to lead,” said Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC. “ICCC meets business owners where they are and gives them the time and tools to work on their business while they’re running it—so they can scale, create quality jobs, and strengthen the communities they serve. We’re proud to invest in the leaders driving the local economy forward.”

A Memphis Success Story

ICCC’s impact is visible across Memphis. Global Café, a restaurant that employs immigrant and refugee chefs, completed the FedEx-sponsored Memphis cohort several years ago—an experience founder Sabine Langer credits with helping her think beyond the day-to-day of running a restaurant.

Since then, Global Café has made the IC100 Awards list—ICIC's annual ranking of the 100 fastest-growing businesses in under-resourced communities—three years running, proof that community impact and significant growth can go together.

“I learned how to create an overview of where the company is, where we should be, and what we should think about long term.”— Sabine Langer, Founder, Global Café, Memphis, Tennessee

Apply Today

Participating business owners gain the tools, guidance, and relationships to reach their next stage of growth, including:

Executive education from leading business school faculty, built for real-world use;

One-on-one coaching to set priorities and act on them;

Direct connections to capital providers and investors; and

A national network of alumni entrepreneurs and lasting peer relationships.

The Memphis cohort joins a national network of more than 7,700 ICCC alumni entrepreneurs with ongoing access to tools, relationships, and opportunities. Since 1999, ICCC has held more than 160 cohorts nationwide, equipping thousands of businesses to scale, create jobs, and access capital.

Seats in the 2026 Memphis cohort are limited and filling on a rolling basis. Business owners ready to scale should apply now, before the cohort closes, at icic.org/iccc/apply .

About ICIC

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is a national nonprofit driving inclusive small business growth in under-resourced communities. Founded in 1994 by Harvard Business School professor Dr. Michael E. Porter, ICIC works to break down barriers, build stronger businesses, and strengthen communities—identifying entrepreneurs with potential, activating their growth, amplifying their impact, and helping them scale. Through research-informed, no-cost programs, ICIC delivers executive education, coaching, technical assistance, and access to capital to more than 3,200 businesses across the U.S. each year, creating jobs, income, and wealth for local residents. Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC), ICIC’s flagship business accelerator, has held more than 160 cohorts and equipped 7,700 businesses to scale.