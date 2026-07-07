AIsa Raises $6.5M, Co-Led by Alibaba and Tribe Capital, to Build the Transaction Network for AI Agents





SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIsa, the transaction network for the AI agent economy, today announced it has raised US$6.5 million in total funding to date, including a new seed round, co-led by Alibaba and Tribe Capital, with participation from Draper Associates, Sumitomo Corporation, Saison Capital and other investors.

The new funding will be used to expand AIsa’s engineering team, scale its payment infrastructure, onboard additional models, data and API providers, and accelerate stablecoin settlement capabilities for AI agents and businesses worldwide.

As AI agents move beyond answering questions and begin taking actions on behalf of users, they increasingly need access to models, APIs, data, software tools and digital services. However, most digital resources are still designed for human users, requiring account creation, API key management, subscription plans, contracts and manual payment workflows that autonomous agents cannot efficiently navigate.

AIsa provides a unified transaction layer that allows AI agents and developers to discover, access and pay for digital resources through a single programmable interface. Resources available through the platform include AI models, APIs, real time data, search services, SaaS tools, compute resources and agent services, with usage based billing and settlement in fiat or stablecoins.

The platform brings together two things that have historically been separate: a resource gateway that connects agents to the digital resources they need, and an agentic payment layer that meters usage, enforces business-defined spending controls and settles transactions.

Customers such as Impossible Finance use AIsa to access AI models, data and APIs through a single programmable interface, paying only for actual usage instead of managing multiple vendor contracts and subscriptions.

“Every major payment network won by sitting next to the resources its users actually wanted to buy. PayPal grew alongside eBay, and Stripe grew alongside internet commerce,” said Jordan Liu, Founder and CEO of AIsa. “AI agents are becoming economic actors. They research, call tools, consume data and make payments on behalf of users and businesses. But they cannot operate through signup flows, subscriptions and checkout pages designed for humans. AIsa is building the marketplace where agents get the resources they need and the transaction rail they pay with.”

After launching in 2025, AIsa saw a sharp acceleration in usage in the first half of 2026. From February to June 2026, registered agent users on the platform grew 150x, while aggregate API calls and transactions processed through the network grew 200x. The company has also onboarded more than 50,000 registered agents without paid marketing.

Growth has accelerated alongside the rise of next-generation AI agent framework ecosystems, including OpenClaw and Hermes, which have brought a highly AI-native developer base into AIsa’s resource and payment network. According to x402's public leaderboard, AIsa has ranked as the top seller and top server in the x402 ecosystem, and it integrates with emerging agent-payment initiatives from Circle, Visa and Stripe.

“We believe AI agents will require a new transaction and commerce layer to interact with digital resources at global scale,” said Qin Jin, Investment Director of Alibaba Group. “AIsa has shown strong execution in this emerging category and is building critical infrastructure that makes AI resources more accessible across international markets.”

“As agents become first class citizens of the internet, we believe they will need to pay for APIs, data, compute, identity, permissions, and services in a more programmatic way than humans do. Existing monetization rails like ads, subscriptions, manual onboarding, enterprise sales do not map cleanly to agents,” said Francis Zhan, investor at Tribe Capital. "AIsa sits at the intersection of AI, payments and marketplace infrastructure, and its early traction in agent-to-resource transactions gives it a strong position to become a core network layer for the agent economy."

AIsa's focus is simple: if AI agents need wallets, banks and control planes to hold and manage money, they also need a transaction network for the digital resources they consume every day. AIsa is building that network.



With the new funding, AIsa plans to expand its resource marketplace, deepen enterprise controls including budgets, approval workflows and audit trails, and scale the infrastructure required for autonomous agents to transact securely at internet scale.

About AIsa

AIsa is the transaction network for the AI agent economy. The platform enables AI agents and developers to discover, access and pay for AI models, APIs, premium data, SaaS tools, compute resources and agent services through usage based billing and settlement in fiat or stablecoins. Founded in 2025, AIsa is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Alibaba, Tribe Capital, Draper Associates, Sumitomo Corporation, Saison Capital and other investors.

Learn more at https://aisa.one/

Media Contact:

Press Team, AIsa

partner@aisa.one

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All business and investment activities involve risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to perform their own due diligence and consult with a qualified advisor before making any financial decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b93b24b-e35e-477a-bff2-7116879ebb0a