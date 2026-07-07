Lowkey Coffee Launches Premium Ready-To-Drink Decaf Cold Brew

Malvern, PENNSYLVANIA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfectly timed for cold brew season: Lowkey Coffee™ today announced its official launch, introducing a premium ready-to-drink decaf cold brew designed to provide consumers with a clean, delicious, and convenient alternative to regular coffee. Lowkey Coffee is redefining the decaf coffee category with a rich, flavorful decaf cold brew in a shelf-stable grab-and-go can. The USDA certified organic black and vanilla flavored unsweetened options are welcomed by consumers who are exhausted by the overstock of canned coffees on store shelves today that contain excessive amounts of caffeine, added sugar, and calories.

Lowkey Coffee offers clean, delicious decaf cold brew in convenient, modern, and shelf-stable cans.

Adriana Gindlesperger, Co-Founder of Lowkey Coffee, said: “Decaf coffee has historically been broken, and Lowkey Coffee is here to fix it. We built Lowkey Coffee for consumers who want all the flavor, ritual, and enjoyment of great coffee without the caffeine tradeoffs. The future of coffee isn’t necessarily more caffeine - it’s better decaf.”

Why It Matters: The launch comes as consumer demand for caffeine-free and reduced-caffeine beverages accelerates sharply. In a recent article that prominently featured Lowkey Coffee, Bloomberg recently reported that sales of refrigerated ready-to-drink decaffeinated coffee and tea rose nearly 15% in the past year, and that beverages labeled “decaf” grew almost 37% in dollar sales over the same period.

The Lowkey Coffee Difference: Lowkey Coffee is always made from high-quality, organic beans, giving it a rich flavor and aroma that you wouldn’t expect from a decaf. By utilizing Swiss Water® Process (a natural, chemical-free decaffeination process that uses just water, temperature, and time), Lowkey Coffee makes a clean and delicious decaf for consumers who want to enjoy cold brew coffee without the e­ffects of caffeine.

Lowkey Coffee is available now with free shipping via DrinkLowkey.com and at ANEU Kitchens in the Greater Philadelphia region and New Jersey Shore with availability at additional retailers coming soon.

Download Images: Adriana Gindlesperger Headshot | Lowkey Coffee Logo | Product Image

Adriana Gindlesperger, Co-Founder of Lowkey Coffee

About Lowkey Coffee

Lowkey Coffee™ is a premium ready-to-drink decaf cold brew brand built to elevate decaf into a category of its own. Using high-quality coffee and the Swiss Water® Process, the brand removes caffeine without chemicals while preserving full flavor, delivering a clean, intentional coffee experience for modern consumers seeking balance and reduced caffeine intake. Order now at DrinkLowkey.com, and follow us on social at @drink_lowkey.

Press Inquiries

Adriana Gindlesperger

adriana@drinklowkey.com

https://drinklowkey.com