INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alarum Technologies Ltd. - ALAR

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (“Alarum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALAR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Alarum and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On July 2, 2026, Bloomberg reported that “[t]he FBI is investigating whether” Alarum’s subsidiary NetNut “had a role in linking customers’ home internet devices without their consent into a network that people can use to disguise their locations.” Citing information provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, the article reported that “the FBI seized multiple internet domains as part of a ‘coordinated law enforcement targeting infrastructure associated with NetNut’s residential proxy platforms, its administrators and its users.’”

On this news, the price of Alarum’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) fell $4.96 per ADR, or 61.85%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $3.06 per ADR on July 6, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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