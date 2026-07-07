INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Hub Group, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – HUBG

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hub Group, Inc. (“Hub Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUBG). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Hub Group and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 28, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Hub Group securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 5, 2026, Hub Group announced that the Company’s financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025 should not be relied upon due to “an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable in the first nine months of 2025.” The Company revealed that its reports for those quarters “were in each case materially misstated due to the aforementioned error and should no longer be relied upon” and that “the Company [wa]s also continuing to assess the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting and appropriate remediation steps.” The Company also estimated that “[t]he total amount of the reduction to accounts payable and purchased transportation costs related to this issue that was recorded during these periods is $77 million.” As such, Hub Group stated that it “plans to restate its financial statements for the first, second and third quarters of 2025.”

On this news, Hub Group’s stock price fell $9.37 per share, or 18.25%, to close at $41.96 per share on February 6, 2026.

Then, on May 12, 2026, Hub Group announced that it had “identified certain transactions that were prematurely or incorrectly recognized or not adequately supported,” causing its 2023 and 2024 annual reports filed with the SEC to be “materially misstated,” such that they “should no longer be relied upon.” The Company did not quantify the expected misstatement, although it “expect[ed] to conclude that it did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting for each of the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.”

On this news, Hub Group’s stock price fell $5.24 per share, or 12.52%, to close at $36.62 per share on May 12, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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