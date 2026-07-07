INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DXC Technology Company - DXC

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DXC Technology Company (“DXC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DXC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether DXC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 7, 2026, after the market closed, DXC reported its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026 financial results. The Company reported total revenue of approximately $3.13 billion for the fourth quarter, representing a 1.2% year-over-year decline and a 6.6% decline on an organic basis. DXC also reported fourth quarter bookings of approximately $3.3 billion, down 13.5% year over year. During the accompanying earnings call, management disclosed that DXC’s top-line performance fell short of expectations. The Company stated that it missed its organic revenue guidance by approximately $75 million, or two percentage points, and that this was not just a pipeline and demand issue, but also an execution issue. DXC also issued fiscal year 2027 guidance projecting continued organic revenue decline of approximately 3% to 5% year over year.

On this news, DXC’s stock price fell $2.58 per share, or 21.48%, to close at $9.43 per share on May 8, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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