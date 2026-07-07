



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news around Pepeto got impossible to ignore this week: the presale blew past $10.41 million with new wallets entering at double last month's pace, the name is spreading across every platform faster than any token this year, and growing in a red market prove it is the smart money pick for 2026. In this article, we will try to understand why they chose it.



Here is the detail that makes it interesting. Among the wallets flowing in are large XRP holders, which raises a question: if XRP price prediction keeps climbing, why would someone sitting on millions in XRP move real capital into a meme coin presale right now?

Crypto News: Pepeto Fills Fast While XRP Price Prediction Shifts Following the CLARITY Act's Missed July 4 Deadline

Pepeto is selling out fast, and the buyers rushing in understand exactly where we are: this is the quiet phase right before the bull run, and every past cycle proved the same thing, the biggest returns always go to the money that entered winning opportunities before the bull run started, not during it.



To understand why XRP whales keep buying this presale, start with XRP price target itself. XRP price is $1.13 per Coinbase after losing 20% through June while the CLARITY Act sits stuck in the Senate, and Standard Chartered places the XRP price prediction at $6 if the act becomes law and institutional money follows the ETF inflows.

That $6 sounds strong, until you run it: $1,000 becomes $5,300, a 5.3x that needs months of politics and a vote sitting at just 42% odds on Polymarket. Now remember why those whales are called whales in the first place. They did not get rich buying XRP at $1.13, they bought it years ago at a few cents, when the market cap was small enough to multiply a hundred times over, and that room does not exist at today's size.



What Drove the Biggest Crypto Wallets Straight Into the Pepeto Presale

Half of the XRP whale mystery is now solved, we know why they are leaving large caps, the big returns are no longer there. But that is only half the answer, the other half is why the money landed on Pepeto and not any other project.

The answer starts with the genius idea Pepeto’s team came up with, a team lead by a previous Binance executive, built an exchange that runs on the token itself, meaning every trade on the platform feeds demand back into the coin, the exact thing XRP always lacked, because the XRP model never pushed the token's own price no matter how much the network was used. Another important piece of the puzzle is that the founder of the original PEPE coin is among the founders of this one.

Then comes the second layer, this is a presale, and presales carry the strongest track record in crypto history, ETH started as one, BNB started as one, and both turned early buyers into Millionnaires. And the third layer seals it, Pepeto is a meme coin, the one category where massive multiples are not a dream but a repeating pattern. Stack those three together and failure looks almost impossible.

Conclusion

The XRP price prediction might well reach its $6 target, but this crypto news article proved how a 5.3x looks tiny next to what crypto is truly capable of, especially with a bull run forming, the exact phase where the biggest fortunes of every cycle were made.

Crypto history keeps repeating the same lesson. XRP once cost a few cents, DOGE was nothing before 2021, SHIB was invisible before it hit $41 billion, and those were the exact windows where $2,000 turned into $200,000 and more. Many people read about them before those runs, but almost nobody had the courage to buy. Why? Because most people wait for confirmation, and by the time confirmation comes, the big returns are already gone. Crypto has never rewarded the crowd, it rewards the 1% brave enough to enter early, and returns that size exist only because the other 99% stayed out.

The decision on this presale should not wait long, because at the pace it is selling out, the token could land on tier 1 exchanges very soon, and buying before that day is the whole opportunity, since listing day is where the biggest returns get made.



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FAQs

What does the XRP price prediction look like if the CLARITY Act passes in 2026?

According to crypto news reports, Standard Chartered forecasts XRP above $5 while, even at that target the return stays near 5x, far below the 100x potential presales offer.

Why is Pepeto a better buy than XRP right now?

Pepeto is a better buy than XRP because it sits at the presale stage where the biggest returns get made, a 100x on listing day turns $2,000 into $200,000. XRP whales built their fortunes buying early at a few cents, and that early window is exactly where Pepeto sits now.