TermPlus Fixed-Term Accounts Target 7.35% to 8.50% Per Annum for SMSF Investors as RBA Holds at 4.35% and Inflation Remains Above Target

Sydney, Australia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia's self-managed superannuation sector continues to grow. The latest Australian Taxation Office data shows 672,805 self-managed super funds as at March 2026. Those funds hold an estimated A$1.06 trillion in assets across 1,239,977 members. Cash and term deposits make up 16% of that total. That is around the lower end of the sector's historical range. The shift suggests trustees are looking beyond lower-yielding holdings. Many want income that can keep pace with rising living costs. To learn more visit https://termplus.com.au/

On 16 June 2026, the Reserve Bank of Australia held the cash rate at 4.35%. The move followed three increases in February, March and May. Together those lifted the rate by 75 basis points this year. The next RBA Board meeting is set for 11 August 2026. Inflation has come down from its March peak. It still sits above the Reserve Bank's 2% to 3% target band. The Australian Bureau of Statistics put the Consumer Price Index at 4.2% in the year to April 2026. That was down from 4.6% in March. Underlying inflation, measured by the trimmed mean, edged up to 3.4%.

A steady cash rate and stubborn inflation have sharpened one question for trustees. Where should retirement income come from? The median age of SMSF members was 62 at 30 June 2025. Around 85% of members are aged 45 or older. Many are approaching retirement or already drawing on their savings. That profile puts a premium on predictable income. It also rewards income that moves with the rate environment rather than against it.

One option drawing interest from this audience is TermPlus. It is a high-yield fixed-term account powered by Pengana Capital Group. TermPlus is a registered managed investment scheme (ARSN 668 902 323) under Chapter 5C of the Corporations Act, issued by Pengana Capital Limited (AFSL 226 566) and managed by Pengana Credit Pty Ltd. Each Target Rate is calculated as the RBA cash rate plus a fixed margin. The fixed margin is set by the length of the chosen term. It stays the same for the whole term. The RBA component may move with each Reserve Bank decision.

With the cash rate at 4.35%, the one-year Target Rate is 7.35%* per annum. That is the RBA cash rate plus 3.00%. The two-year Target Rate is 8.00%* per annum, or the cash rate plus 3.65%. The five-year Target Rate is 8.50%* per annum, or the cash rate plus 4.15%. All rates are quoted net of all fees and costs. They are as at 17 June 2026. At these levels, each Target Rate sits above the 4.2% inflation reading for April 2026.

Pengana Capital Group is the ASX-listed parent (ASX: PCG). It was founded in 2003. It reported A$3.7 billion in funds under management at 31 May 2026. The TermPlus portfolio invests in the highly sought-after global private credit asset class. It does so through over 4,500 individually negotiated contractual loans. These loans go to mid-market companies, primarily across the US and Europe. The portfolio is constructed with leading global investment consultant Mercer. Global private credit is one of the fastest growing asset classes of the past 15 years. The Alternative Credit Council's Financing the Economy 2025 report puts the market at around US$3.5 trillion in assets under management. Currency exposures are hedged back to Australian dollars.

TermPlus accepts SMSF accounts alongside personal, joint, company and trust accounts. The minimum opening balance for a new account is A$2,000. There is no setup fee, no monthly account fee associated with the accounts, or transaction fee associated with the accounts. Underlying management costs are already factored into the Target Rates. Income is earned daily and distributed to customers monthly. Account holders can have it paid to a nominated bank account. They can also reinvest it for compounding inside the term. Everything is tracked through a user-friendly dashboard.

The structure is designed to support reliability of income and stability of capital over the chosen term. Three investment terms are available, across one, two and five years. Trustees can open accounts across all three to stagger maturity dates. At the end of a term, an account holder has a choice. They can roll the balance into a new term or withdraw it. The three terms add income-focused diversification to an SMSF. They sit alongside the listed shares, property and cash that dominate many portfolios.

Charles S said on the TermPlus reviews page that "TermPlus is great for your SMSF. Easy to apply, good returns paid monthly."

TermPlus is a finalist in the Innovation Fund of the Year category at the 2026 Fund Manager of the Year Awards. It is also a finalist in three categories at the 2026 Finnies Awards, hosted by FinTech Australia. Those categories are Excellence in Wealth Management, Most Innovative Fintech Product or Service, and Emerging Fintech Organisation of the Year. TermPlus won the 2025 Finder People's Choice award in the innovation category. It is also rated Approved with a Stable Outlook by BondAdviser and covered by Lonsec research.

The issuer of units (Term Accounts) in TermPlus (ARSN 668 902 323) is Pengana Capital Limited (Pengana) (ABN 30 103 800 568, AFSL 226 566). Any advice provided is general in nature and does not take into account particular objectives, financial situation or needs. Before investing in TermPlus, consider the PDS, TMD and further details on their website at www.termplus.com.au/important-information/ .

Mercer Consulting (Australia) Pty Limited (ABN 55 153 168 140, AFSL 411 770), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer (Australia) Pty Ltd (ABN 32 005 315 917) (Mercer Australia) collectively referred to as Mercer. References to Mercer shall be construed to include Mercer LLC and/or its associated companies. 'MERCER' is a registered trademark of Mercer Australia.

*Any reference to a target rate is current as of July 2026, and is a reference to the investment objective for the relevant account option in TermPlus, which may vary. Importantly, target rates are not guaranteed, and any investment is subject to investment risks. Any forecasted returns may not reflect actual performance and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

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