Production in Top Half of FY2026 Guidance

Quarterly Production of 42,491 oz AuEq1, Full Year2 168,337 oz AuEq

Closing cash of $432 million – a $104 million increase from March 2026

Quarterly gold production of 42,491 AuEq1 oz, comprised of:

Mine Group Q4

(1 Apr – 30 Jun 2026)

Group YTD2

(1 Jul – 30 June 2026)

Production

Tomingley 20,896 Au oz 82,973 Au oz Costerfield 10,117 Au oz

456 Sb t

11,659 AuEq oz 40,103 Au oz

1,298 Sb t

44,527 AuEq oz Björkdal 9,935 Au oz 40,837 Au oz Consolidated 40,949 Au oz

456 Sb t

42,491 AuEq oz 163,912 Au oz

1,298 Sb t

168,337 AuEq oz Sales

Consolidated 45,600 Au oz

535 Sb t

47,411 AuEq oz 165,196 Au oz

1,364 Sb t

169,827 AuEq oz

Cash, bullion and listed investment balance of $454 million. Cash increase of $104 million from the previous quarter, and $214 million from December 2025. Alkane has cash & bullion of $439 million, and pro forma liquidity of $549 million when including its undrawn $110 million revolving credit facility. The company is debt free except for equipment finance of $17 million at 30 June 2026.

Sales of 45,600 ounces of gold and 535 tonnes of antimony.

Top half of FY26 guidance 2 achieved for production.

achieved for production. Alkane will release its June quarter activities report on Tuesday, 21st July 2026.

PERTH, Australia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkane Resources Ltd (‘Alkane’) (ASX:ALK, TSX:ALK, OTC:ALKRY) has produced 42,491 ounces of gold equivalent1 over the period from 1 April 2026 to 30 June 2026. Cash ($432m), bullion ($7m) and listed investments ($15m) totaled $454 million at the end of the quarter. During the quarter hedging of 8,500 ounces of gold was filled and tax instalments of $16 million were made. Further details will be available in the full June 2026 Quarterly Report later this month.

Alkane Managing Director & CEO, Nic Earner, said:

“Alkane has had another solid quarter’s production from our three operating mines which together produced 40,949 ounces of gold and 456 tonnes of antimony (42,491 ounces of gold equivalent) over the quarter. Total production for the 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026 period was 168,337 ounces of gold equivalent, in the top half of our guidance2 of 160,000 – 175,000 ounces equivalent, We continue to build our balance sheet with $454 million in cash, bullion and listed investments at quarter end and total liquidity of $549 million including our undrawn revolving credit facility.”

This document has been authorised for release to the market by Nic Earner, Managing Director & CEO.

ABOUT ALKANE – alkres.com – ASX:ALK | TSX: ALK | OTCQX: ALKRY

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKRY) is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with a portfolio of three operating mines across Australia and Sweden. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for further growth.

Alkane’s wholly owned producing assets are the Tomingley open pit and underground gold mine southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony underground mining operation northeast of Heathcote in Central Victoria, and the Björkdal underground gold mine northwest of Skellefteå in Sweden (approximately 750km north of Stockholm). Ongoing near-mine regional exploration continues to grow resources at all three operations.

Alkane also owns the very large gold-copper porphyry Boda-Kaiser Project in Central West New South Wales and has outlined an economic development pathway in a Scoping Study. The Company has ongoing exploration within the surrounding Northern Molong Porphyry Project and is confident of further enhancing eastern Australia’s reputation as a significant gold, copper and antimony production region.

Interactive Analyst Centre™

Comprehensive financial, operational, resource and reserve information for Alkane Resources is available through the Interactive Analyst Centre™ located in the Investors section of our website at alkres.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and may include future-oriented financial information or financial outlook information (collectively "Forward-Looking Information"). Actual results and outcomes may vary materially from the amounts set out in any Forward-Looking Information. As well, Forward-Looking Information may relate to: future outlook and anticipated events; expectations regarding exploration potential; production capabilities and future financial or operating performance, including AISC, investment returns, margins and share price performance; production and cost guidance and the timing thereof; issuing updated resources and reserves estimate and the timing thereof; the potential of the Company to meet industry targets, public profile and expectations; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto. Forward-Looking Information is generally identified by the use of words like "will", "create", "enhance", "improve", "potential", "expect", "upside", "growth" and similar expressions and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", or "should", or the negative connotation of such terms, are intended to identify Forward-Looking Information. Although Alkane believes that the expectations reflected in the Forward-Looking Information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on Forward-Looking Information since no assurance can be provided that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-Looking Information is based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or good faith belief of the officers and directors of Alkane as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information involves numerous risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, without limitation: risks relating to changes in the gold and antimony price. Forward-Looking Information is designed to help readers understand Alkane’s views as of that time with respect to future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, Alkane assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the Forward-looking Information. If Alkane updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the company will make additional updates with respect to those or other Forward-looking Information. All Forward-Looking Information contained in this announcement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Disclaimer

Alkane has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions or conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Alkane, its directors, officers, employees, associates, advisers and agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it. This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation, or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever.

1 Gold equivalent ounces calculated by multiplying quantities of gold and antimony in period by respective average market price of commodities in period, adding the two amounts to get “total contained value based on market price,” and dividing total contained value by average market price of gold in period. I.e., AuEq = ((Au Produced x Au $/oz) + (Sb Produced pre-payability x 70% payability x Sb $/t)) / (Au $/oz). Average market prices for gold and antimony sourced respectively from LMBA daily PM price (www.lmba.org.uk) and Shanghai Metal Market Price (www.metal.com). Average market prices for June quarter were A$6,349/oz Au and A$30,675/t Sb, March quarter were A$7,015/oz Au and A$29,449/t Sb, average market prices for December quarter were A$6,299/oz Au and A$30,245/t Sb and for September quarter A$5,283/oz Au and A$33,508/t Sb using an AUD: USD exchange rate of 0.7098, 0.6946, 0.6565 and 0.6544 respectively.

2 Group YTD Production calculated on basis of 100% contribution from Tomingley, Costerfield and Björkdal for relevant period. As the merger with Mandalay Resources completed on 5 August 2025, Alkane’s FY2026 statutory reported production will reflect production from Costerfield and Björkdal only from that date. See ALK announcement dated 9 Sep 2025 and titled ‘Alkane Announces Financial Year 2026 Guidance’. This announcement dated 9 Sep 2025 defines the calculation of Au Eq ounces and the definition of Group Guidance. Production guidance on a statutory reported basis (‘Attributable Guidance’) is 155,000 – 168,000 AuEq ounces for FY2026. Note AISC is a non-IFRS measure and does not have a standardised meaning under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies.

CONTACT: NIC EARNER, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO, ALKANE RESOURCES LTD, TEL +61 8 9227 5677

INVESTORS & MEDIA: NATALIE CHAPMAN, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, TEL +61 418 642 556