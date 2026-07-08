Texas Hemp Business Council Calls for Evidence-Based Approach as Lawmakers Revisit Hemp-Derived THC Policy

AUSTIN, Texas, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Hemp Business Council (THBC) released the following statement after today’s Senate Health and Human Services Committee's hearing on the societal impacts of THC products, held as part of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's interim charges:

“While Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick continues his longstanding crusade to ban hemp-derived products, today's hearing marked yet another example of the ongoing effort to advance prohibition through rhetoric and mischaracterizations rather than a balanced, evidence-based policy discussion.

“By focusing exclusively on hemp-derived THC products, policymakers have overlooked the broader public health challenges that place far greater burdens on Texas families, healthcare systems and taxpayers, including alcohol misuse, tobacco-related disease, opioid addiction and illicit fentanyl.

“Policymakers should evaluate hemp-derived products through the same evidence-based framework applied to other public health issues. These products are already subject to testing, labeling, licensing, inspections and enforcement requirements. The available evidence does not support sweeping restrictions or prohibition.

“History has shown that prohibition does not eliminate consumer demand; it drives consumers into unregulated markets with fewer safeguards and greater risks. THBC urges lawmakers to pursue balanced policies that protect consumers, maintain a regulated marketplace and focus state resources on the public health challenges that have the greatest impact on Texans.”

About the Texas Hemp Business Council

The Texas Hemp Business Council is an industry organization dedicated to promoting the hemp-based cannabinoid industry in Texas, while advocating for consumer safety, education and stakeholder engagement. More information is available at http://www.texashempbusinesscouncil.com .