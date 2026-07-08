Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Nears $2M Raised as Bitcoin Price Prediction Eyes New All-Time Highs





MONACO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is starting to look more constructive after a rough stretch for Bitcoin and the wider market. BTC has been trying to recover from recent pressure, and traders are once again asking whether the next major cycle can push Bitcoin back toward new all-time highs.





But while Bitcoin bulls wait for stronger confirmation, AlphaPepe is moving on a faster presale clock. The project has now raised $1.94 million, is nearing the $2 million milestone, and has crossed 10,000+ holders while still sitting at a presale price of $0.02074.

That is why retail attention is splitting. Bitcoin may still be the asset that defines the market mood, but AlphaPepe is becoming the earlier-stage window buyers are watching before the public chart exists.

Bitcoin Bulls Watch the Recovery, But Confirmation Still Matters

Bitcoin’s long-term story is not broken. The asset remains the main benchmark for crypto risk appetite, and every recovery attempt pulls traders back into the same question: can BTC reclaim enough momentum to target new all-time highs?

The bullish case is still alive, but timing is the problem. Bitcoin needs stronger inflows, cleaner market sentiment, and a decisive return above key resistance before traders can treat new highs as the obvious next step.

That is why today’s market feels tense. BTC can still lead the next leg higher, but the chart has not given bulls the clean answer yet. Retail buyers know Bitcoin can move, but they also know large-cap moves often need heavy liquidity and patience.

That waiting period is where presales start to look more attractive. The safest names are easier to understand, but the biggest return stories usually start earlier.

Presale Trades Retail Is Watching While Bitcoin Waits

AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is becoming one of the strongest presale stories in the market because it is not only selling meme energy. It is turning meme demand into AI DEX utility before the token reaches open-market price discovery.

The latest numbers make the setup harder to ignore. AlphaPepe has raised $1.94 million and is now nearing $2 million raised. The holder count has crossed 10,000+, and the current presale price remains $0.02074.

That still gives buyers an early-stage entry, but the window is no longer quiet. Every new holder, every funding milestone, and every exchange update makes the same price tier feel harder to repeat.

The exchange story is also moving faster. AlphaPepe has announced CEX partnerships with Azbit, BiFinance, and Biconomy, with more exchanges on the way. That does not guarantee a listing pump, but it does show that the project is building its market-access path before the presale ends.

AlphaSwap adds the product-proof angle. AlphaSwap adds the product-proof angle. It is no longer only a demo. AlphaSwap is now in Early Access, with some AI features already live and more features set to be released soon. For retail buyers, that matters. Roadmap-only presales are losing power, while projects with visible product development are gaining attention.

AlphaPepe buyers are not just entering a meme coin. They are entering before the public chart exists, before listing, and before the broader market has the chance to price the story.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin can still push toward new all-time highs if the recovery strengthens, ETF demand improves , and risk appetite returns. The target is not dead, but the path is not clean.

BTC needs momentum to return with conviction. A weak bounce may not be enough, especially if traders remain cautious around liquidity, ETF flows, or large-holder selling. That keeps the Bitcoin price prediction bullish but conditional.

The key issue is speed. Bitcoin may still reach higher levels over the cycle, but the larger the asset becomes, the more liquidity it needs to move. That is why some retail buyers are looking further down the curve while BTC waits for confirmation.

Bitcoin Has the Brand, AlphaPepe Has the Earlier Window

Bitcoin remains the market leader. If BTC breaks higher, it can pull the entire crypto market with it. But Bitcoin is already a public trade. Everyone can see the chart, the resistance zones, and the major catalysts.

AlphaPepe is different because the presale window is still open, but closing soon. The token has not entered public price discovery yet, and that is the entire point of the early-stage setup.

Bitcoin buyers are waiting for confirmation. AlphaPepe buyers are watching a presale window that can close before that confirmation arrives.

That is why the comparison matters. Bitcoin offers the cleaner large-cap story, but AlphaPepe offers the earlier entry, smaller-cap upside profile, live AlphaSwap development, and CEX partnership momentum before listing.

The question is not which asset is safer. The question is which window closes first.

Late buyers chase candles. Early buyers look for the window before public price discovery begins.

VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

Why AlphaPepe presale is gaining traction?

AlphaPepe presale is gaining traction because it combines a $0.02074 presale price, $1.94 million raised, 10,000+ holders, live AlphaSwap development, and CEX partnerships with Azbit, BiFinance, and Biconomy before public listing.

What is the Bitcoin Price Prediction?

Bitcoin can still target new all-time highs if market sentiment improves, ETF demand strengthens, and BTC reclaims key resistance. The prediction remains bullish but conditional, since the move still needs stronger confirmation.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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