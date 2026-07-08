Trimoryn Supplement Facts Analysis: Latest Safety Report Issued to Consumers About Ingredients' Effectiveness & Side Effects Risk

Aurora, CO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Trimoryn is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications or managing a medical condition.

Trimoryn, a daily dietary supplement formulated for weight management support, is now available through the official Trimoryn website. Each container holds 30 capsules, with a suggested use of one capsule daily, preferably 15 to 30 minutes before a meal. The capsule itself is a hypromellose capsule, with rice flour, silicon dioxide, and magnesium stearate listed as other ingredients.

Trimoryn's Supplement Facts panel lists Riboflavin as Vitamin B2 at 25 mg, providing 1470% Daily Value. The label also lists Mangosteen Powder at 100 mg, Prickly Pear Extract Powder 4:1 at 100 mg, Cinnamon Bark Extract 10:1 at 100 mg, Konjac Extract Fiber standardized to 90% glucomannan at 50 mg, Alpha Lipoic Acid at 25 mg, Turmeric Extract standardized to 95% curcumin at 15 mg, Berberine HCL at 15 mg, Resveratrol Extract standardized to 20% from Polygonum cuspidatum at 12 mg, Bifidobacterium Breve at 1 billion CFU, and Akkermansia Muciniphila at 1 billion CFU. Daily Value has not been established for the botanical, fiber, antioxidant, and probiotic entries listed on the panel.

Trimoryn is designed to support weight management routines through this combination of a B-vitamin, botanical powders, standardized extracts, fiber, antioxidant ingredients, and probiotic strains in a single daily capsule format. The formula is intended to complement regular meals, hydration, physical activity, and other healthy lifestyle practices rather than replace medical care, prescription treatment, or individualized nutrition guidance.

Trimoryn is intended for adults only and is not recommended for anyone under 18, or for individuals who are pregnant or nursing. The label advises users not to exceed the recommended dose and to consult a physician before use, especially when taking medication or managing a medical condition.

The product should be stored in a cool, dry place below 30°C (86°F), kept out of reach of children, and should not be used if the safety seal is damaged or missing. Consumers reviewing Trimoryn for the first time should read the full Supplement Facts panel, suggested use directions, warnings, and return terms before starting use.

Trimoryn is currently offered in 2, 3, and 6-bottle packages, each backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Full supplement facts, current ordering terms, and return instructions are available directly through the official Trimoryn website and customer support channels.

Contact Information

Email: support@trimoryn.online

Phone: +1 323-391-7425

Results may vary. See full terms and conditions through the official Trimoryn website.

California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65): California residents should review the Trimoryn product label and the Trimoryn official website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. California consumers with questions can contact Trimoryn directly at support@trimoryn.online.

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