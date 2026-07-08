LincNutri Launches NAD+ Supplement for Women, Expanding Its Healthy Aging Portfolio with Multi-Ingredient Cellular Support





NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LincNutri today announced the launch of its NAD+ Supplement for Women, a multi-ingredient daily formula designed to support cellular energy, antioxidant defense, and healthy aging routines. Each bottle contains 60 plant-based capsules.

The new LincNutri NAD+ supplement is built around NMN and NR, two ingredients commonly discussed as NAD+ precursors in healthy aging and cellular energy research. The formula also includes resveratrol, CoQ10, PQQ, quercetin, green tea extract, trimethylglycine (TMG), and BioPerine black pepper extract.

“Women looking for NAD+ support want more than a single-ingredient capsule,” said a LincNutri spokesperson. “They want a thoughtful formula that brings together NAD+ precursors, antioxidant-support ingredients, and absorption support in one daily routine. That is what drove the design of this product.”

A Multi-Ingredient Approach to Daily NAD+ Support

LincNutri NAD+ Supplement for Women is formulated to address the way modern consumers approach NAD+ benefits. Rather than positioning NAD+ as a standalone solution, the product is built around ingredient synergy:





NMN and NR: core NAD+ precursor ingredients commonly used in healthy aging and cellular energy support formulas

Resveratrol, green tea extract, and quercetin: plant-derived ingredients associated with antioxidant support

CoQ10 and PQQ: ingredients often linked to mitochondrial health and cellular energy support conversations

TMG: included in the context of methylation support

BioPerine: a black pepper extract commonly used to support ingredient absorption





The formula is delivered in plant-based capsules, with a 60-capsule supply designed for daily use. LincNutri emphasizes label transparency, clean excipients, and a routine-friendly serving size.

Positioned for Cellular Energy, Antioxidant, and Healthy Aging Support

LincNutri NAD+ supplement is positioned for women seeking NAD+ benefits as part of a daily wellness routine. The product is intended to support cellular energy metabolism, antioxidant defense, and healthy aging support, not to treat, cure, or reverse any medical condition.





The brand notes that NAD+ levels can be influenced by age, stress, sleep quality, diet, and lifestyle. For this reason, the supplement is designed as a complementary part of a wellness routine that includes regular physical activity, quality sleep, balanced nutrition, and stress management.

“NAD+ supplements work best when they are part of a consistent daily routine,” the spokesperson added. “Our goal was to make that routine simple, transparent, and easy to stick with.”

What to Look for in a Thoughtful NAD+ Supplement





LincNutri designed the product with several consumer priorities in mind. A thoughtful NAD+ supplement should clearly state its core ingredients, explain its formulation approach, and provide transparent serving information. Consumers should also consider whether the formula includes absorption-support ingredients, whether the capsule is plant-based, and whether the brand provides quality and manufacturing details.

As with any supplement, individual experience may vary. LincNutri recommends following the product label and consulting a healthcare professional before use, especially for women who are pregnant, nursing, taking medications, or managing a chronic health condition.

Availability

LincNutri NAD+ Supplement for Women is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G7DJH6LH and at www.lincnutri.com.

About LincNutri

LincNutri is a wellness brand focused on developing transparent, research-informed supplements for modern health routines. The brand prioritizes clean labeling, quality ingredient sourcing, and formulas designed to fit into everyday wellness plans.

Contact Person: Fiona Yang

Email: LincNutri@lincnutri.com

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