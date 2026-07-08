LincNutri Launches NAD+ Supplement for Women, Expanding Its Healthy Aging Portfolio with Multi-Ingredient Cellular Support

 | Source: LincNutri LincNutri

LincNutri NAD+ supplement bottle for women with 60 capsules displayed on a clean marble surface, highlighting 9-in-1 cellular energy support.

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LincNutri today announced the launch of its NAD+ Supplement for Women, a multi-ingredient daily formula designed to support cellular energy, antioxidant defense, and healthy aging routines. Each bottle contains 60 plant-based capsules.

The new LincNutri NAD+ supplement is built around NMN and NR, two ingredients commonly discussed as NAD+ precursors in healthy aging and cellular energy research. The formula also includes resveratrol, CoQ10, PQQ, quercetin, green tea extract, trimethylglycine (TMG), and BioPerine black pepper extract.

“Women looking for NAD+ support want more than a single-ingredient capsule,” said a LincNutri spokesperson. “They want a thoughtful formula that brings together NAD+ precursors, antioxidant-support ingredients, and absorption support in one daily routine. That is what drove the design of this product.”

A Multi-Ingredient Approach to Daily NAD+ Support

LincNutri NAD+ Supplement for Women is formulated to address the way modern consumers approach NAD+ benefits. Rather than positioning NAD+ as a standalone solution, the product is built around ingredient synergy:

Infographic showing 9 synergistic ingredients in LincNutri NAD+: NMN, NR, CoQ10, PQQ, resveratrol, quercetin, and BioPerine.

  • NMN and NR: core NAD+ precursor ingredients commonly used in healthy aging and cellular energy support formulas
  • Resveratrol, green tea extract, and quercetin: plant-derived ingredients associated with antioxidant support
  • CoQ10 and PQQ: ingredients often linked to mitochondrial health and cellular energy support conversations
  • TMG: included in the context of methylation support
  • BioPerine: a black pepper extract commonly used to support ingredient absorption

The formula is delivered in plant-based capsules, with a 60-capsule supply designed for daily use. LincNutri emphasizes label transparency, clean excipients, and a routine-friendly serving size.

Positioned for Cellular Energy, Antioxidant, and Healthy Aging Support

LincNutri NAD+ supplement is positioned for women seeking NAD+ benefits as part of a daily wellness routine. The product is intended to support cellular energy metabolism, antioxidant defense, and healthy aging support, not to treat, cure, or reverse any medical condition.

Scientific visualization of a human cell and mitochondria promoting NAD+ supplement benefits for cellular energy and healthy aging support.

The brand notes that NAD+ levels can be influenced by age, stress, sleep quality, diet, and lifestyle. For this reason, the supplement is designed as a complementary part of a wellness routine that includes regular physical activity, quality sleep, balanced nutrition, and stress management.

NAD+ supplements work best when they are part of a consistent daily routine,” the spokesperson added. “Our goal was to make that routine simple, transparent, and easy to stick with.”

What to Look for in a Thoughtful NAD+ Supplement

LincNutri NAD+ for women, 60 capsules, shown in a daily routine with a woman taking a capsule at home, highlighting clean label and convenience.

LincNutri designed the product with several consumer priorities in mind. A thoughtful NAD+ supplement should clearly state its core ingredients, explain its formulation approach, and provide transparent serving information. Consumers should also consider whether the formula includes absorption-support ingredients, whether the capsule is plant-based, and whether the brand provides quality and manufacturing details.

As with any supplement, individual experience may vary. LincNutri recommends following the product label and consulting a healthcare professional before use, especially for women who are pregnant, nursing, taking medications, or managing a chronic health condition.

Availability

LincNutri NAD+ Supplement for Women is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G7DJH6LH and at www.lincnutri.com.

About LincNutri

LincNutri is a wellness brand focused on developing transparent, research-informed supplements for modern health routines. The brand prioritizes clean labeling, quality ingredient sourcing, and formulas designed to fit into everyday wellness plans.

Contact Person: Fiona Yang

Email: LincNutri@lincnutri.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60291093-84b7-4473-baba-a61eb2dd76d3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96196be3-7879-4d7f-bb27-cb1ddf2299d9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c72792a9-c8aa-431e-b7b0-f228b98c54ee

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4822fefa-e3d0-4f7e-bec7-e9eed4addbdb


Tags

NAD+ Supplement NAD+ Supplement for Women NAD+ Benefits Cellular Energy Healthy Aging
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