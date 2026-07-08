Juniper Assets Closes Kyushu Battery Energy Storage Investment Backed by Tolling Arrangement, with Two Investment Grade Japanese Companies

SINGAPORE and TOKYO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Assets (“Juniper”), an asset specialist investment platform focusing on infrastructure, today announced that it has completed the investment and acquisition of a utility scale battery energy storage system (“BESS”) project located in Kyushu, Japan (the “Project”).

The Project benefits from a long-term tolling arrangement with two investment grade Japanese companies, providing long-term contracted revenues and supporting the commercial bankability of the asset. Juniper served as the equity sponsor and successfully brought the Project to financial close, marking another important milestone in the firm's strategy of investing in high-quality energy flexibility infrastructure across Japan.

The financing was provided by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (SMTB) as the senior lender. The closing demonstrates strong market appetite to finance BESS projects in Japan and underscores the bankability of well-structured battery storage assets.

The Project is expected to contribute to Japan’s ongoing decarbonization efforts and grid stabilization objectives by enhancing system flexibility and supporting the integration of renewable energy generation. As renewable penetration continues to increase across Japan, battery energy storage systems are expected to play an increasingly important role in balancing electricity supply and demand, reducing curtailment, and strengthening grid reliability.

"Energy flexibility is on the critical path to decarbonization, and this transaction marks another important milestone in Juniper's strategy to build a leading energy flexibility platform across Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific region," said Raymond Law, Partner at Juniper Assets. "This investment demonstrates our ability to originate, finance and execute high-quality battery storage investments alongside leading commercial counterparties. We remain committed to deploying capital into infrastructure that enhances grid resilience and accelerates renewable energy integration."

The Project further expands Juniper's growing energy flexibility portfolio in Japan and reflects the firm's conviction in the country's rapidly evolving battery storage market. Juniper continues to actively pursue additional battery energy storage and energy flexibility investment opportunities across Japan as part of its broader strategy to invest in infrastructure supporting decarbonization and grid modernization.

About Juniper Assets

Juniper Assets is an asset specialist investment platform focused on infrastructure. Backed by GLP Capital Partners, a Singapore-based alternative asset manager with approximately US$80 billion of assets under management, Juniper targets investment opportunities across markets where its deep sector expertise and execution capabilities provide a differentiated advantage.

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