JETOUR Wins Multiple Awards at Egypt's Car of the Year 2026

CAIRO, Egypt, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JETOUR Auto received multiple awards at Egypt's Car of the Year 2026. The JETOUR brand was honored with the Special Excellence Award – Best Sales Growth Difference in the Chinese Automotive Sector. The JETOUR T2 was named Best SUV Crossover Sports Car in Egypt, while the JETOUR X70 PLUS received the award of Best Locally Manufactured 7-Seater Car in Egypt.





Product Portfolio Tailored to Local Market Needs

Since entering the Egyptian market, JETOUR has been refining its product portfolio in line with local customer needs and driving conditions. Through differentiated product positioning and consistent product quality, the brand aims to deliver mobility solutions that better serve regional consumers. To date, the JETOUR brand has consistently ranked among the top three automotive brands in Egypt by sales.

Among the award-winning models, the JETOUR T2 is equipped with the XWD Intelligent Four-Wheel Drive System and features 7+X One-Click Off-road Modes, delivering robust performance across deserts and gravel terrains. As the world's fastest boxy SUV to reach 500,000 units in sales, the JETOUR T2 has earned global acclaim and continues to lead the off-road SUV trend in Egypt.

Strengthening Local Operations for Sustainable Growth

Guided by its global philosophy of "In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere," JETOUR has been advancing its localization strategy through manufacturing investment, supply chain development, and long-term ecosystem building.

In Egypt, the company has expanded local production capacity and supply chain integration. Since the launch of its KD project in 2024, locally sourced components have accounted for 45% of production, improving operational efficiency and supporting the development of Egypt's automotive industry and local employment.

JETOUR has also strengthened its engagement with local culture and communities. In 2023, it became the first Chinese automotive brand to stage a launch event at the Pyramids of Giza. In 2025, JETOUR partnered with Al Ahly SC, one of Africa's most successful football clubs. The partnership integrates its “Travel+” strategy with a leading regional sports platform, strengthening brand affinity with local users.

Looking ahead, JETOUR is expanding its localized operations in Egypt and positioning the market as a strategic hub for growth across North Africa and beyond. Backed by its localized production and service system, the company is strengthening its ability to deliver more consistent mobility experiences to customers worldwide.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

https://jetourglobal.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18238b3c-8e04-4468-adab-d76d8af65d92