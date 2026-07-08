AquaStore Advances Global Water Commerce With a Specialized B2B Marketplace

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaStore, a global B2B marketplace developed and operated by Aquamarket FZCO specifically for the water industry, provides a dedicated digital environment where companies can present their capabilities, discover commercial partners, source products and respond to project demand. The platform addresses a market that remains fragmented across countries, categories, private networks and general-purpose marketplaces.

A purpose-built platform for a complex global industry

Unlike broad e-commerce platforms, AquaStore is structured around the commercial workflows of water-sector professionals. It brings category-specific product discovery, detailed company profiles, request-for-quotation tools, project and tender opportunities, supplier verification, seller analytics and visibility solutions into one focused marketplace.

The platform serves manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, sellers, contractors, consultants and service providers, while giving project buyers, developers, hotels, facility operators and procurement teams a more efficient way to identify qualified suppliers and compare relevant solutions. Its core sectors include pools, spa and wellness, water filtration and treatment, water irrigation and related professional services.

"The water industry is global, but the way companies find one another is still fragmented. AquaStore is designed to make sector-specific sourcing more transparent, more structured and more commercially effective - from the first search to the final business connection."

Aydin Malikov, Founder and CEO of AquaStore

From industry experience to digital infrastructure

AquaStore was founded by entrepreneur Aydin Malikov, whose commercial background includes wholesale pool chemicals, equipment distribution, supplier development and cross-border trade. Educated in economics at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics and shaped by longstanding exposure to a family enterprise in water solutions, Malikov developed the platform from a practical understanding of how the sector buys, sells and builds relationships.

His experience working with manufacturers, distributors and commercial partners across multiple markets revealed a recurring problem: capable companies often remain difficult to discover beyond their existing networks, while buyers spend excessive time navigating disconnected websites, informal referrals and broad directories that lack technical relevance.

A vertical marketplace built around trust and relevance

AquaStore is designed as a vertical marketplace rather than a generic listing portal. Company types, product categories and business tools reflect the terminology and procurement logic used within the industry. Verified supplier profiles are intended to strengthen credibility, while structured requests for quotation and project opportunities help companies move from visibility to measurable commercial engagement.

For suppliers, the platform creates a professional international showcase for products, certifications, services and market reach. For buyers, it offers a focused environment for finding relevant businesses, evaluating capabilities and initiating direct discussions. This sector-specific structure is intended to reduce search friction and improve the quality of B2B connections.

"AquaStore was built from inside the industry, not as a general marketplace adapted afterward. Every part of the platform is guided by one objective: helping serious water-sector businesses become easier to find, easier to evaluate and easier to do business with."

Aydin Malikov, Founder and CEO of AquaStore

A global vision for the water economy

AquaStore's long-term vision is to become trusted digital infrastructure for global water commerce - connecting supply, expertise and project demand across borders. As water security, urban development, hospitality, infrastructure investment and sustainable resource management gain greater strategic importance, the need for efficient access to specialized products and qualified partners continues to grow.

By creating a dedicated commercial ecosystem for the industry, AquaStore aims to support stronger supplier visibility, faster sourcing, broader market access and more informed business decisions. The platform's guiding proposition is simple: connect every source to the right solution.

About AquaStore

AquaStore is a global B2B marketplace for pools, spa and wellness, water filtration and treatment, water irrigation and related services. Operated by Aquamarket FZCO in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the platform connects manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, contractors, service providers and professional buyers through specialized company profiles, product discovery, RFQ tools, project opportunities and supplier visibility solutions.

MEDIA

CONTACT Aydin Malikov | Founder & CEO, AquaStore

aydinmalikov@aquastores.net | aquastores.net

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