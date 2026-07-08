New Prop Firm DojoTraders Launches and Aims to Simplify Trading Across Markets

Dover, Delaware, UK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new proprietary trading firm is entering the market with a different approach to funded trading.

DojoTraders has launched with a model that brings Forex, Futures, Crypto, and Equities together in one place. Instead of working with different firms for different markets, traders can now access everything in one place.

That shift matters because most active traders already move between firms, rule sets, and payout systems depending on what they’re trading. Over time, managing all of that creates difficulty.

While most firms specialize in one asset class and leave traders to manage the rest elsewhere, DojoTraders removes that friction. Traders don’t need to choose between Forex, Futures, Crypto, or Equities because they can trade all four at a single firm.

At its core is a simple view: trading is a skill that develops over time. Getting funded is just one step, not the destination. The firm is built around that idea.

Solution to Current Prop Firm Model

For many traders, the challenge is not finding a prop firm. It's finding one that fits how they actually trade.

Most firms focus on a single asset class. A trader interested in Forex needs one provider, while a futures trader needs another. Add crypto or equities, and the number of firms and rulebooks continues to grow.

That fragmentation creates unnecessary complexity. Traders end up managing multiple dashboards, learning different payout cadences, and mastering different rules depending on the market they're trading.

As more traders look for opportunities across asset classes, the traditional single-market model begins to feel limiting. And while markets have always been connected, the firms serving them rarely are.

DojoTraders is entering the market with a different approach by bringing Forex, Futures, Crypto, and Equities together under a single ecosystem.

Funded accounts provide up to $500,000, with potential profit splits up to 90%, and a single evaluation rather than a series of them. "Pass once, get funded", as the firm puts it. Payouts run bi-weekly and are processed within 24 to 48 business hours.

Built Around Mastery, Not Challenges

The word "dojo" tells users a lot about what the firm is trying to build.

A dojo isn't where people go to prove they've mastered something. It's where they go to learn. Traders practice, improve, make mistakes, and come back the next day to do it again.

That idea feels relevant to trading.

Too much attention in the prop industry is placed on passing challenges. Traders spend weeks preparing for an evaluation, then act as if getting funded is the finish line.

Most traders know the hard part comes after. Markets change. Some months are easier than others. Consistency separates traders who last from those who don't.

That's why DojoTraders is built around more than one market. A trader who understands four asset classes has more opportunities when one market goes quiet. The firm supports that with an academy and community instead of leaving traders to learn by themselves.

Their view is straightforward. Funding matters. But skill matters more.

A funded account can be lost. The ability to earn another one is what matters.

Market Conditions and Trading Behavior

Prop trading is changing.

More traders are no longer focused on a single market. They move between Forex, Futures, Crypto, and Equities depending on volatility, news cycles, and opportunity. Trading behavior is becoming more flexible, not more specialized.

At the same time, opportunity itself has become fragmented. Different asset classes move at different times and under different conditions. A setup that doesn’t exist in one market often appears in another. Traders who can shift between markets have an advantage, but most prop firm structures make that difficult.

DojoTraders enters this environment with a structure built around that shift. Experienced traders can take an Instant Funding route that skips evaluation entirely. Others can choose 1-Step programs in Forex, Crypto, or US Equities, each shaped to its market, while futures traders follow a separate progression. Six trading platforms span the four asset classes.

Different Paths for Different Traders

Not every trader approaches the market the same way. Some want immediate funding. Others prefer an evaluation. Some trade crypto, while others focus on futures or equities.

DojoTraders has built its offering around that reality.

For experienced traders who want to begin trading a funded account immediately, Instant Funding removes the evaluation phase, providing access to payouts from day one.

Traders looking for a straightforward evaluation path can choose the firm's 1-Step programs. Whether their focus is Forex, Crypto, or US Equities, each program is designed around the specific market’s characteristics.

Futures traders follow a different route. The Futures program provides a structured progression designed for traders who want to develop consistency while working toward a funded account.

The broader goal is flexibility. Instead of building a single path and expecting every trader to fit into it, DojoTraders offers multiple routes for traders.

That approach reflects the firm's larger philosophy. Traders aren’t all pursuing the same opportunities, so they shouldn't all be forced into the same journey.

Conclusion

With its official launch, DojoTraders is entering the prop trading industry with a different perspective.

Rather than asking traders to fit into a single market or manage multiple firms, the firm has built a multi-market ecosystem that brings Forex, Futures, Crypto, and Equities together under one roof.

DojoTraders aims to provide one place where traders can access capital, develop their skills, and continue progressing over time.

In a market crowded with firms competing for attention, DojoTraders is launching with a simple proposition: serious traders shouldn't need multiple firms to pursue opportunities across multiple markets.

About DojoTraders

DojoTraders is a proprietary trading firm that empowers retail traders to earn from their skills without risking personal capital. After completing a one-time evaluation, traders gain access to funded accounts and can keep up to 90% of the profits they earn. The firm supports trading across forex, futures, equities, and cryptocurrencies.





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