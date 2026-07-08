Peter Prusinowski and Option Seller School Launch 100 Contract Club, Connecting Member Milestones With Charitable Giving

Philadelphia, PA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Seller School (OSS), a financial education platform founded by Peter Prusinowski, known publicly as Peter Pru, announces the launch of the 100 Contract Club, a new community milestone program that combines options education with charitable giving. Under the initiative, every time an OSS member completes 100 options contracts using the Ark Options Strategy, the member receives an official 100 Contract Club award, and 40 Bibles are donated on the member's behalf to prisons, ministries, and youth programs across the United States.

Option Seller School Founder Peter Prusinowski

The program reflects the company's effort to connect financial education with a broader mission of service. Rather than recognizing member progress through certificates or rankings alone, the 100 Contract Club links each milestone to a charitable contribution intended to benefit communities beyond the investing space.

"Our goal has always been about more than teaching an options strategy," said Peter Prusinowski, founder of Option Seller School. "The 100 Contract Club recognizes members for their consistency and discipline while creating an opportunity to give back. Every milestone represents a personal achievement, but it also helps extend support to people in prisons, youth organizations, and ministries who can benefit from these donations."

Turning Community Progress Into Community Impact

Option Seller School was founded in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to provide education for individuals interested in learning a structured approach to options selling. Since its launch, the platform has grown to hundreds of members throughout the United States and offers daily premarket sessions, an active member community, and an educational library designed for income-focused investors.

The introduction of the 100 Contract Club expands that mission by adding a charitable component to member achievements. According to the company, more than 400 Bibles have already been donated through the initiative since the program began, with new member milestones being reached on a consistent monthly basis.

Each member who reaches the 100-contract milestone receives an official custom award recognizing their accomplishment. At the same time, Option Seller School coordinates the donation of 40 Bibles to organizations serving prisons, ministries, and youth programs nationwide.

The company has also established a long-term objective of donating one million Bibles over the next ten years through continued growth of the community and participation in the program.

A Rules-Based Educational Approach

The 100 Contract Club is built around the Ark Options Strategy, the educational framework taught by Option Seller School. The strategy focuses on systematic options selling using cash-secured puts, covered calls, and dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to the company, the approach is designed to emphasize planning, consistency, and risk management rather than speculative trading or frequent market monitoring.

The Ark Options Strategy incorporates five potential sources of investment returns: cash-secured put premium, covered call premium, interest earned on cash collateral, dividend income, and long-term asset appreciation. The company states that the strategy is intended to help members build a structured monthly income approach while avoiding practices such as day trading, constant chart watching, or highly speculative trading.

Option Seller School emphasizes that its educational programs are designed for busy professionals who may have limited time available each week. Company materials state that members can learn and apply the strategy in approximately 60 minutes per week through a repeatable process supported by educational resources and live instruction.

Education Designed for Everyday Investors

Option Seller School says its platform is intended for individuals with varying levels of investing experience, including beginners who have never traded options before. Lessons are presented in straightforward language and focus on helping members understand how options work, develop trading plans, and follow established rules rather than making emotional decisions.

The company says its educational philosophy centers on discipline, consistency, and repeatable execution instead of promoting shortcuts or unrealistic expectations. Members also have access to daily market discussions, educational videos, and an online community where they can continue learning alongside other participants.

"Our focus is teaching a process," Prusinowski said. "We want people to understand how to approach options selling with discipline and realistic expectations while continuing to learn over time."

Looking Ahead

With the introduction of the 100 Contract Club, Option Seller School aims to continue growing both its educational community and its charitable outreach. The company believes that recognizing consistent participation while supporting organizations that serve others creates a meaningful connection between financial education and community service.

Individuals interested in learning more about the Ark Options Strategy or the 100 Contract Club can visit OnlyPeterPru.com or attend the company's free educational class, which introduces its rules-based options selling approach. The program is designed for people seeking to learn a structured premium collection strategy regardless of prior trading experience or account size.





About Option Seller School

Option Seller School is a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based financial education platform founded by Peter Prusinowski, also known as Peter Pru. The company teaches the Ark Options Strategy, a rules-based educational approach centered on cash-secured puts, covered calls, and dividend ETFs. Through live market sessions, an educational resource library, and an active member community, Option Seller School helps individuals learn structured options-selling principles while promoting discipline, risk awareness, and long-term consistency. The company also operates the 100 Contract Club, a charitable initiative that donates 40 Bibles to prisons, ministries, and youth programs for every member who reaches the 100-contract milestone.

Media Contact

Company Name: Option Seller School

Contact Person: Peter Prusinowski

Email: peter@onlypeterpru.com

Country: United States

Website: https://onlypeterpru.com

YouTube:@onlypeterpru

Instagram:@onlypeterpru

Compliance Statement: Option Seller School provides educational content only and does not offer financial, investment, or trading advice. Options trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Most traders lose money. Individuals should carefully consider their financial situation and consult qualified financial professionals before making investment decisions.

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