Piedmont Paint & Finish Highlights Specialized Residential Painting Services for Historic Properties and Modern Homes

Charlottesville, VA, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlottesville, VA - July 08, 2026 -

Piedmont Paint & Finish, a trusted painting contractor serving Central Virginia since 2007, is emphasizing its comprehensive residential painting services designed to meet the unique needs of homeowners throughout Albemarle County and the greater Piedmont region. The company brings extensive experience from landmark projects including the University of Virginia Rotunda and Carr's Hill to residential properties ranging from historic estates to modern homes.

The Charlottesville residential painting contractor offers specialized expertise in both interior and exterior painting projects, with particular attention to the preservation requirements of older properties. The company's EPA RRP certification and lead remediation capabilities enable safe and compliant work on historic homes that may contain lead-based paint, a common concern in properties built before 1978.

"Our experience working on significant historic landmarks has taught us the importance of treating every property with exceptional care and attention to detail," said Charles Davis, Project Manager at Piedmont Paint & Finish. "Whether we're working on a 200-year-old farmhouse or a contemporary residence, we apply the same meticulous approach and quality standards that we've developed through years of serving Central Virginia homeowners."

The Piedmont Paint & Finish full house repaint service encompasses comprehensive preparation, premium paint application, and thorough cleanup processes. The company utilizes high-quality products from established manufacturers including Benjamin Moore, Sherwin Williams, Mythic, and Ferrell Calhoun paints. Their team provides professional color consultation services to help homeowners select appropriate palettes that complement architectural styles and personal preferences.

Beyond standard painting services, the company offers power washing for exterior surface preparation, cabinet and furniture refinishing through their Paint Shop service, and commercial painting capabilities for property owners with mixed-use buildings. The company's lead remediation services have been utilized on numerous regional residences and businesses, providing peace of mind for owners of older properties.

The painting contractor serves an extensive geographic area including Charlottesville, Ivy, Keswick, Nellysford, Wintergreen, Stony Creek, Richmond, and throughout Albemarle County. Their team coordinates project scheduling to minimize disruption to household routines while maintaining consistent progress toward completion.

Piedmont Paint & Finish also operates Pigment Paint Supply, a local paint store offering DIY enthusiasts access to professional-grade materials including the locally-made Good Bones Paint line. This retail component allows the company to support both professional projects and homeowner initiatives throughout the region.

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Established as a member of the Painting Contractors Association, Piedmont Paint & Finish maintains proper licensing and insurance coverage for all residential and commercial projects. The company has built its reputation through consistent delivery of professional painting services, transparent project communication, and adherence to industry best practices in surface preparation and paint application techniques.

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For more information about Piedmont Paint & Finish, contact the company here:



Piedmont Paint & Finish

Charles Davis

(434) 296-0900

estimating@piedmontpaint.com

Piedmont Paint & Finish

1144 E Market St #2

Charlottesville, VA 22902