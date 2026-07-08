Inbank and Eurobank to establish an embedded finance joint venture in Greece

AS Inbank’s subsidiary, Inbank Holdings OÜ, has entered into an agreement with Eurobank S.A. to establish a 50/50 joint venture to launch an embedded finance business in Greece.

The joint venture will combine Eurobank's local market presence, customer reach and funding capabilities with Inbank's technology platform and experience in embedded finance across multiple European markets.

The transaction does not have a material impact on the financial position or operations of AS Inbank in 2026.

The parties have initiated the licensing process with the Bank of Greece to establish a Credit Company under Article 153 of Law 4261/2014. Commercial launch is expected in Q1 2027, subject to receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Inbank, comments:

"Building embedded financing solutions around merchant ecosystems has been central to Inbank's strategy since day one. Greece is an attractive market and Eurobank is the right partner — with the local credibility, strategic ambition and customer trust. Combined with Inbank’s technology platform and operating model, we can build something significant."

Fokion Karavias, CEO of Eurobank, comments:

"Embedded finance is reshaping how consumers access credit — closer to where purchasing decisions are made, faster, and fully digital. Our partnership with Inbank brings together Eurobank's deep roots in the Greek market with a proven embedded finance platform and operating model. Together, we are well positioned to lead this segment in Greece."

About Eurobank

Eurobank S.A., part of Eurobank Group, is one of Greece's leading banks, offering a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Eurobank Group operates across Greece, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Bulgaria and the United Kingdom, with €108 billion in total assets, 556 branches and 12,405 employees. Eurobank S.A. is listed on the Athens Exchange.

About Inbank

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license, connecting merchants, consumers and financial institutions through its embedded finance platform. Inbank partners with more than 6,200 merchant partners, has more than 847,000 active contracts and operates across 7 European markets. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva

Inbank AS

Head of Corporate Communications

merit.arva@inbank.ee

+372 553 3550