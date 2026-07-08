Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning Announces Expansion of Electrical Services in Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, AR, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning has announced the expansion of its service offerings to include electrical services for residential and commercial customers throughout Northwest Arkansas. The Springdale-based company is broadening its range of solutions to provide customers with additional support for their property maintenance needs while continuing to deliver its established HVAC services, including air conditioning, AC repair, heater repair, and related comfort solutions.

The newly announced electrical services are part of Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning’s continued growth in serving the Northwest Arkansas community. By adding electrical services to its existing HVAC offerings, the company will provide customers with access to expanded home and commercial service options through a single provider.

The addition of electrical services complements Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning’s existing focus on heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions. As modern homes and commercial buildings rely on connected systems for comfort and functionality, the company’s expanded service capabilities are designed to support a wider range of customer requirements.

Based in Springdale, Arkansas, Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning has provided HVAC solutions for residential and commercial customers throughout Northwest Arkansas. The company’s services include air conditioning systems, AC repair, heater repair, preventative maintenance memberships, air purification solutions, commercial HVAC services, and dehumidification solutions.

With the introduction of electrical services, Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning is continuing to expand its offerings while maintaining its focus on providing HVAC-related services to the communities it serves. The company’s announcement reflects its ongoing efforts to adapt its services to meet the changing needs of homeowners and businesses throughout the region.

“Expanding into electrical services allows Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning to provide additional support for customers looking for reliable solutions from a trusted local provider,” said Jon Anderson of Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning. “The expansion represents another step in the company’s continued service development across Northwest Arkansas.”

The company will continue operating from its Springdale location and serving customers throughout the region with HVAC and electrical service options. Customers interested in learning more about Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning’s electrical services or scheduling a consultation can visit https://www.andersonair.com/ or contact the Anderson Air team directly.

The expansion adds to Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning’s long-standing presence in Northwest Arkansas. With more than five decades of experience in the HVAC industry, the company has developed a range of services focused on maintaining comfortable and functional residential and commercial environments.

Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning’s service approach includes support for both individual homeowners and businesses requiring HVAC solutions. The company continues to provide services related to cooling systems, heating systems, indoor air quality, preventative maintenance, and commercial HVAC needs while introducing electrical services as part of its expanded offerings.

The company’s latest announcement highlights its continued commitment to providing a broader selection of property service solutions for customers across Northwest Arkansas. Through the addition of electrical services, Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning aims to further support customers seeking assistance with their building systems.

About Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning

Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning is a Springdale, Arkansas-based HVAC provider serving residential and commercial customers throughout Northwest Arkansas. With over five decades of experience, the company specializes in cooling, heating, air purification, commercial HVAC services, preventative maintenance memberships, and dehumidification solutions. Known for its reliability and community trust, Anderson Air remains committed to delivering high-quality comfort solutions tailored to the needs of its customers.





Media Contact

Company Name: Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning

Contact Person: Kristina Kutsitaru

Email: Kristina@andersonair.com

Phone: (479) 751-6210

Country: United States

Website: https://www.andersonair.com/