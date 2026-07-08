Quadient Earns Great Place to Work® Certification in the United States, United Kingdom and Czech Republic

Certification in the first year for first three countries marks an important milestone in the company’s ambition to be recognized as an Employer of Choice by 2030



Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, today announced that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in the United States, United Kingdom and Czech Republic. Achieved in the company’s first year of participation, the prestigious, independent certification is based entirely on employee feedback and recognizes organizations that foster a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture.

The Great Place to Work® Certification™ is awarded based on the results of the Trust Index™ survey, which measures employee experience across key areas including trust in leadership, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Globally recognized as a benchmark for workplace quality, the certification provides an independent assessment of organizational culture and employee experience. Quadient launched participation in the Great Place to Work® program in three countries as an initial phase and intends to expand participation to additional countries over time.

“This certification provides an external validation of the culture we are deliberately building as we deliver on our Elevate to 2030 strategy,” said Brandon Batt, Chief People and Transformation Officer at Quadient. “It comes at a key moment in our transformation as the company continues to evolve toward a more focused, digital-first automation platform. This shift requires strong execution, disciplined prioritization and the ability to attract and retain the talent needed to deliver on this ambition. In this context, employee engagement and trust are not only cultural indicators but also critical enablers of Quadient’s strategic direction and long-term growth.”

The certification complements Quadient’s ongoing employee listening programs and engagement initiatives by providing independent validation of its workplace culture. It also reinforces the company’s commitment to creating an environment where employees thrive, contribute meaningfully and grow their careers.

In today’s competitive labor market, employer reputation has become a decisive factor in attracting and retaining skilled professionals. Recognition as a Great Place to Work® sends a powerful signal to current and prospective employees, customers and stakeholders that Quadient is committed to building a workplace grounded in trust, collaboration and shared success. To learn more about our empowered culture: www.quadient.com/en-us/careers/empowered-culture.

About Quadient

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver, and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From financial automation and customer communications to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indexes. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com.

Contacts

Quadient

Joe Scolaro

+1 203-301-3673

j.scolaro@quadient.com

Walker Sands

Kiley Ribordy

quadientpr@walkersands.com

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