Tensive appoints Peter Crosby Chairman as its bioresorbable breast reconstruction scaffold approaches regulatory approval

Serial entrepreneur Crosby has brought numerous implantable medical devices through CE marking, U.S. FDA approval and commercial launch

Joins as Tensive approaches pivotal clinical and regulatory milestones for its REGENERA™/SOFTAG™ breast reconstruction scaffold

Follows positive pivotal-trial and first-in-human results for REGENERA™/SOFTAG™ after lumpectomy

Milan, Italy – July 8, 2026 – Tensive S.r.l., a clinical-stage advanced biomaterials medical device company, and the developer of REGENERA™/SOFTAG™ bioresorbable scaffolds for breast reconstruction and tissue marking, has appointed Peter Crosby as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Crosby brings more than 40 years of leadership in the medical technology and life sciences sectors, having served as chief executive of six medical device companies in four countries and as a director or chairman of many others.

Mr. Crosby succeeds Bill Hunter, MD, who was the chairman of the company for the past two years. The appointment reflects Tensive’s continued evolution into a commercial stage company as it accelerates toward pivotal clinical milestones, regulatory submissions and market launch in Europe and the U.S. REGENERA™/SOFTAG™ offer a potentially life-changing solution to the millions of women who currently have no viable option for breast reconstruction after lumpectomy. Tensive is in active discussions with regulators on CE mark approval, with first approval expected in early 2027.

Part of the founding team of Cochlear, the global leader in implantable hearing prostheses, Mr. Crosby went on to found and lead Euronext-listed Mainstay Medical a neurostimulation company through its 2014 initial public offering, and through CE marking and U.S. FDA approval of its implantable therapy for chronic low back pain. Over his career, Mr. Crosby has raised more than $200 million in public and private capital and brought numerous implantable devices to market.

“It’s a great honor that Peter has agreed to lead our Board. Time and again, and across multiple geographies, he has guided medical technologies through regulatory approval and into commercial markets – exactly the experience Tensive needs as we approach our upcoming developmental and regulatory milestones. Peter’s strategic insight and deep governance experience will be crucial advantages as we advance our first device into regulatory processes for marketing approval and commercialization in the U.S. and Europe.” said Sanjay Kakkar, Chief Executive Officer of Tensive. “I also want to thank Bill Hunter, for his exceptional guidance over the past two years. It has been a privilege to work alongside Bill — his counsel, integrity, and steadfast support of both the management team and the Company have been invaluable as Tensive has navigated important milestones. We are deeply grateful for his contributions and look forward to continuing to benefit from his friendship and advice in the years ahead.”

Tensive’s innovative polymeric bioresorbable scaffolds allow a natural, non-invasive, permanent and safe solution for breast reconstruction during lumpectomy. Positive interim six-month results from Tensive’s ongoing pivotal trial were published in April 2026 in the peer-reviewed journal Updates in Surgery.

“I am delighted to join Tensive at such a pivotal moment in its journey,” said Peter Crosby, Chairman of the Tensive Board of Directors. “Having spent my career bringing implantable devices to patients, I was struck by the strength of the data behind REGENERA™/SOFTAG™ and the clear unmet need it addresses. I look forward to supporting Sanjay and his team as they bring REGENERA™/SOFTAG™ to market.”

REGENERA™/SOFTAG™ advanced biomaterial is a patented, off-the-shelf, bioresorbable implant designed to be inserted in place of the surgically removed tumor during a lumpectomy procedure. The biomaterial used in REGENERA™/SOFTAG™ resembles a sponge with a fine scaffold matrix; it can be rapidly placed during the lumpectomy surgery in a one-step, minimally invasive, fast and easy-to-adopt procedure for surgeons. The biomaterial enables the patient’s own healthy tissue to regrow in the area it fills and is gradually absorbed by the body. The result is breast restoration composed of the patient’s own natural tissue in the patient’s original breast shape and feel. In addition, the implant is clearly differentiated from surrounding tissue on diagnostic imaging, supporting more targeted delivery of radiotherapy and more accurate monitoring for potential recurrence.

Tensive S.r.l. (www.tensive.com) is a clinical-stage advanced biomaterials medical device company developing bioresorbable, biomimetic polymeric scaffolds for breast reconstruction and tissue marking for patients recovering from lumpectomy or undergoing cosmetic procedures. Tensive’s mission is to improve clinical outcomes and the quality of life for breast cancer patients worldwide through accessible, innovative, and sustainable solutions.

For more information please contact:

Tensive Srl Cohesion Bureau media@tensivemed.com

info@tensivemed.com



Italian and international media & investors

Giovanni Ca’ Zorzi

tensive@cohesionbureau.com

+33 7 8467 0727





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