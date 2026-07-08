Ignitis secures additional long-term capacity at the Klaipėda LNG terminal

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) announces that, following the long-term capacity allocation procedure conducted by Klaipėda LNG terminal operator AB “KN Energies” (hereinafter – KN Energies), its subsidiary UAB “Ignitis”, in accordance with the Regulations for Use of the Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal, has additionally secured 2 TWh of annual regasification capacity on the secondary market for the period of 2033–2044.

On 10 June 2026, the Group announced that it had reserved 4 TWh of annual regasification capacity for the period 2033–2044 through the long-term capacity allocation procedure organised by KN Energies. Long-term access to the terminal provides greater flexibility in planning gas supplies, enables the diversification of supply sources and strengthens energy resilience in Lithuania and the Baltic region.

Communication

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt