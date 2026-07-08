FTI Consulting Expands UK TMT Leadership to Help Companies Navigate Regulatory Scrutiny, Transformation and Stakeholder Pressure

Juliet Callaghan Brings More Than 25 Years of Communications Advisory and In-House Telecoms Experience as AI, Policy Change and Market Disruption Reshape the TMT Sector

LONDON, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Juliet Callaghan as a Senior Managing Director and UK Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications (“TMT”) within the firm’s Strategic Communications segment.

Ms. Callaghan, who is based in London, returns to FTI Consulting with more than 25 years of experience advising companies and senior leaders on corporate reputation, financial communications and stakeholder engagement. She combines consulting expertise with in-house industry experience, having spent the past seven years leading corporate communications at Three UK, where she worked closely with the executive leadership team through a period of significant transformation, regulatory scrutiny and strategic change.

In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Callaghan will lead the firm’s UK TMT practice and advise boards, C-suite leaders and corporate affairs teams on reputation, transactions and other critical business issues. Drawing on her experience advising both publicly listed companies and private businesses, Ms. Callaghan will support clients in engaging effectively with investors, employees, regulators, policymakers and the media.

“Juliet is a highly respected advisor with an exceptional track record across the technology, media and telecommunications sectors, and it is great to have her back,” said Charles Palmer, Global Head of TMT in FTI Consulting’s Strategic Communications segment. “Her experience spans financial communications, corporate affairs and executive counsel, giving her a deep understanding of the challenges facing leadership teams today. Combined with her time in-house at one of the UK’s largest telecommunications companies, that perspective will be hugely valuable to our clients in the UK and internationally.”

Prior to rejoining FTI Consulting, Ms. Callaghan served as Director of Corporate Communications at Three UK, where she led the company’s external, internal and corporate responsibility communications programmes. Before this, she was Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications at Powerscourt, advising listed and private companies on financial communications, transactions and corporate positioning. Earlier in her career, she spent a decade at FTI Consulting advising TMT clients on corporate communications, transactions and restructurings.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Callaghan said, “I am delighted to return to FTI Consulting. The firm has outstanding people, an unrivalled reputation and is genuinely leading the way in how AI is transforming the communications profession through its expertise in data science, advanced analytics and investment in AI infrastructure. The TMT sector has never been more complex, and I cannot think of a better platform from which to advise clients navigating it.”

Charles Armitstead, UK Head of Strategic Communications at FTI Consulting, added, “We are delighted to welcome Juliet back to FTI Consulting. Her return reflects both the strength of our TMT practice and the momentum across our Strategic Communications business. Juliet’s sector expertise and first-hand experience inside a major organisation will further strengthen our ability to support clients as they navigate change, growth and increasingly complex stakeholder environments.”

Ms. Callaghan’s appointment follows a series of recent senior hires across FTI Consulting’s Strategic Communications business in London, including Benedict Brogan, Duncan Mavin, Mike Davies, Liz Lynch and Rob Stone.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

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